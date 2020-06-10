(The Center Square) – State regulators have rejected a proposal to require Florida Power & Light (FPL) to pass along $772 million in windfall tax savings to its 5 million in-state ratepayer accounts.
The Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) decision ends an 18-month campaign by ratepayer advocates to force the state’s largest utility to share savings recouped from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 with its customers.
Florida’s Office of Public Counsel (OPC), which represents consumers in utility-related issues, the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) and the Florida Industrial Power Users Group (FIPUG) maintain PSC violated its own policy by allowing FPL to use tax savings to replenish its reserves after incurring $1.375 billion in expenses after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
FPL attorney Maria Moncada told PSC on Tuesday that building reserves is prudent and, with so many COVID-19 uncertainties clouding the picture, it would provide “rate stability” for customers.
“That’s two avoided storm charges and five years of rate stability that have been afforded to customers over this time period,” she said, referring to the current rate schedule good through 2022.
“The reserve mechanism,” FPL Commissioner Julie Brown said, “has been advantageous to customers on so many levels and continues to provide that rate stability in such trying times.”
Deputy OPC attorney Charles Rehwinkel, who last June called the PSC-FPL agreement “the great tax surplus heist of 2018,” said PSC never has justified its “outlier” deal with FPL.
“As we enter into uncertain times resulting from the global pandemic, it seems that, more than ever, the many customers of FPL who are struggling to make ends meet could use their overpaid tax money now, especially since the $772 million belongs to them in the first place,” Rehwinkel said.
In 2016, PSC froze FPL’s base rates in a multiyear settlement with OPC and FRF that included a maximum return on equity of 11.6 percent and approved FPL’s use of a financial reserve.
In December 2017, Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced corporate income tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.
In February 2018, PSC ordered utilities to issue rate reductions that reflected “windfall” savings from the corporate income tax rate reduction. Tampa Electric Co., Duke Energy and Gulf Power Co. were among those that passed tax savings to customers.
In April 2018, PSC ordered Gulf Power to pass $103.2 million in tax reform savings to customers, adding $9.6 million to that amount on Oct. 30, that allowed residential ratepayers to see a monthly bill reduction of $1.11 per 1,000 kWh beginning in January.
FPL estimated its savings would be $684.8 million a year from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which would fall below the 11.5 percent threshold requiring a “windfall” reduction in rates and said it would use those savings to defray costs from Hurricane Irma.
In December 2018, OPC, FRF and FIPUG filed a petition with PSC demanding “fair, just, and reasonable" rates be charged by FPL, claiming the utility was not accurately reporting its revenues or its Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax savings.
According to OPC’s petition, FPL actually is recouping an estimated $736.8 million in savings a year – now calculated to be $772 million – which would boost its return on equity beyond 13 percent.