(The Center Square) – Florida is improving financially, but still placed in the middle of the pack in a new report on state finances across the U.S.
Truth in Accounting this week released its annual Financial State of the States report, which ranks all 50 U.S. states on their financial performance. Florida checks in at the upper-end of the middle of the pack at No. 18.
Statistically, Florida improved on a financial level, however, there were “deceiving” factors that led to the state dropping in Truth in Accounting’s rankings.
The report states:
“While it appeared that Florida bettered its standing from 2020, moving from a Sinkhole State to a Sunshine State, the data can be deceiving. Based upon the state’s latest audited financial report for fiscal year 2021, Florida had $6.5 billion available to pay future bills. The resulting surplus of $900 for each Florida taxpayer earned it a ‘B’ grade from Truth in Accounting”
Truth in Accounting’s FSOS report also notes that the Sunshine State’s surplus was a factor in an increase of value in public employees’ retirement plan assets, which is only used to pay pension benefits.
The report highlights the main reasoning behind Florida’s financial improvements, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic and federal stimulus packages associated with it gave the Sunshine State “fiscal improvement.”
“The $6.5 billion surplus available to pay Florida’s bills is an upgrade over last year’s report. Florida’s fiscal improvement occurred primarily due to federal Covid stimulus money and pension plan stock market gains.”
Truth in Accounting pointed out that the investment values in Florida are temporary because of the volatile financial markets, as well as COVID-19 not being a factor in the future with federal stimulus dollars coming to an end. With this being the case, the think tank believes the next FSOS report will be different for the Sunshine State.
“It is expected this report will look different next year when the investment markets decrease and discontinued federal funds are reflected in Florida’s annual statements. The situation could worsen further if the Florida legislature assumes there are extra funds available and spends money based on transitory increases. If that happens, then most likely the state will become a Sinkhole State again.”
The Center Square reached out to Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo for comment about his state’s financial performance. Hialeah is the sixth largest city in Florida.
“I am proud of the work that Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez have done to make Florida one of the most prosperous states in the country," Bovo said. "Boasting a record budget surplus, the state of Florida represents a beacon of hope for a nation plagued by record inflation caused by failed policies at the federal level.
"As mayor of the city of Hialeah, the sixth largest city in the state, I look forward to continuing to work with the governor and the lieutenant governor to maintain Florida’s reputation as a haven for common sense folks from across the nation seeking refuge from failed policies.”
Overall, Florida’s fiscal stature increased by $19 billion. According to the FSOS report, some of the improvement was because of the temporary stock market increases
“Bottom line: Florida had enough money to pay all of its bills, so it received a ‘B’ for its finances,” the report closed.