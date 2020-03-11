(The Center Square) – Medical scope-of-practice expansions for pharmacists and advanced practice nurses were among Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva’s 2020 legislative priorities.
On Wednesday, the Senate endorsed House bills to allow pharmacists to treat a wide range of ailments and to provide greater flexibility for advanced practice registered nurses (APRN), sending Oliva’s priorities to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.
Shortly after doing so Wednesday, DeSantis' office announced he signed both bills.
The Senate adopted House Bill 389, the pharmacist “test-and-treat” bill, in a 28-12 vote, and House Bill 607, which expands APRNs' scope-of-practice in a 30-10 tally.
Both Senate-amended bills subsequently were approved by the House; HB 389 in a 98-17 vote and HB 607 by a 107-8 margin.
HB 389, sponsored by Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, was substituted for Senate Bill 714, sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine.
Under the bill, pharmacists can test for and treat the flu, strep, lice, skin conditions such as ringworm and minor and non-chronic conditions.
A Senate amendment lifted a required follow-up to determine a patients’ status and allows pharmacists to treat all ages rather than only those between ages 18-75.
The Florida Pharmacy Association, James Madison Institute, Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Retail Federation and Americans for Prosperity support the bill.
Opponents include the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, Florida Medical Association, Florida Chapter of American College of Physicians and Florida Academy of Family Physicians.
“If we can give more access to more people to see a health-care professional, then it is absolutely worth it,” said Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Boca Raton, noting a decade ago, he was “completely opposed” to scope of practice expansions.
He then realized “half the state is in poverty, or one paycheck away from being in poverty, and doesn’t have access to health care. I changed. I admit it. I changed.
“I say let’s do it,” Rader continued. “That is what we are supposed to be doing in this chamber – helping people. I don’t understand why we cannot take the first step.”
Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, was among the senators who questioned the bill.
“We need to do something different than what this bill provides,” Montford said, claiming increasing access to health care should not mean decreasing the quality of health care.
When the Legislature allowed pharmacists to give flu shots in 2006, opponents contended “people will die,” Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Jacksonville, said.
Now, “How easy is it to get a flu shot? On every corner is a place where you can get it done,” he said. “We are reliving that same flu shot debate that now seems so innocent.”
HB 607 is sponsored by Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Sebring, an emergency room doctor, and is a key component in a scope-of-practice package he calls “my legacy as a legislator.” It was substituted for Senate Bill 1676, sponsored by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Barstow.
HB 607 would allow autonomous APRNs to provide primary care independent of physicians. To qualify, APRNs must have at least 3,000 clinical practice hours in the five years prior, up from 2,000 hours in Pigman’s bill.
Senate Health Policy Committee Chairwoman Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, said doctors take an oath to “do no harm.”
“This does not put patients first, does not look out for patients,” she said. “This bill goes way too far and will do a significant amount of harm.”
Albritton said the bill addresses Harrell’s concerns by increasing training hours and raising standards for a “minimal” scope-of-practice expansion.
The bill has protocols, accountability and transparency, he said, including reporting requirements to ensure “we know what is really going on.”
“This is a small step in the right direction,” Albritton said, calling on lawmakers to heed “moderation and caution” while “moving forward to make his work.”