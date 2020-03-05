Bills to impose further restrictions on citizen-initiated petition drives and to cap THC content in medical marijuana for patients under 21 are among a slate of measures that moved through second readings in the Florida House on Thursday.
House Bill 7037, a controversial revamp of the petition process, and the proposed THC cap, a late amendment to House Bill 713, advanced to binding votes on Friday.
HB 7037 – as with its Senate companion, Senate Bill 1794, which also is set for a Senate vote Friday – would:
• Raise the threshold for a Supreme Court review from 10 percent of registered voters in nine districts to 33 percent in 14 of the state’s 27 congressional districts;
• Require sponsors pay actual cost for validating petitions;
• Reduce the time span signatures are valid
• Require the threshold of at least 8 percent of registered voters in 14 state congressional districts be met in 18 districts to get a measure on the ballot;
• Require only indeterminate or negative financial projections be included on the ballot;
• Impose fines and penalties on organizations or individuals that violate the state’s petition-gathering laws.
The bills's sponsor, Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, said the last provision is necessary to stop national groups from “openly and arrogantly” breaking a 2019 law that prohibits out-of-state petition-gathering businesses from operating in Florida.
Under the bills, county elections supervisors would charge “actual costs” for petition verification. Grant said sponsors now pay 10 cents per petition when the actual cost is anywhere from 42 cents to $1.
Democrats challenged Grant’s contentions during a 45-minute debate, rehashing many of the arguments already heard in House and Senate committee hearings, calling the proposal the "Direct Democracy Limitation Act," "Ballots For Billionaires Act," and "Death By A Thousand Cuts Act."
More than 61 people signed up to speak against the measure in its last Senate hearing, and protesters demonstrated against it Tuesday in Tallahassee.
In a session featuring significantly fewer marijuana-related bills than past years, House Speaker José Oliva, R-Hialeah, began working for a THC cap last week.
He reiterated that desire Wednesday.
“We really want to see THC caps,” Oliva told reporters. “Particularly for minors.”
Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Fort Myers, who last year submitted a bill to cap all medical marijuana THC at 10 percent, attached his amendment to cap THC at 10 percent for patients under 21 this week to HB 713, sponsored by Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
The amendment also would prohibit renewing licenses of nonperforming Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC), refine dosage limits per day and require marijuana testing labs be independent of MMTC operators.
Rodrigues said those refuting that THC affects developing minds are “science deniers,” a claim endorsed on the floor during a lengthy debate by Reps. Ralph Massullo, R-Beverly Hills, and Cary Pigman, R-Sebring, who are both physicians.
THC has no “evidence of benefit” for pediatric treatment, Pigman said.
The House rejected a proposal by Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, R-Orlando, to commission a study to determine whether “overconsumption” of THC has harmed anyone in Florida’s medical program.
If adopted by the House, the under-21 THC cap faces tough sledding in the Senate. Senate Health Policy Committee Chairwoman Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, sought to add a cap to a bill that was shot down Monday by the Senate Rules Committee.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, and Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, are among senators who said they would not support the cap.
