This image released Saturday, June 27, 2020, by the Orlando, Fla., Police Department, shows anti-police slogans that were spray painted on a mural for Black Lives Matter painted on a road in Orlando, Fla. The mural, which was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter, was vandalized hours after being painted, police in Florida said.