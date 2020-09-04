(The Center Square) – With Mary Mayhew’s resignation as secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has lost two members within a week.
Mayhew, whose resignation was announced by the governor’s office Friday, joined Ken Lawson, who left his post as director of the state’s embattled Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on Monday.
Mayhew is leaving AHCA to be the next CEO of the Florida Hospital Association (FHA), which advocates for 214 hospitals and health systems in Florida that employ more than 270,000 Floridians. Her last day with the state is Oct. 2.
“It has been an honor to work for Gov. DeSantis and to serve the people of Florida,” Mayhew said, thanking DeSantis for his support.
"Through his leadership,” Mayhew said, “we have increased transparency of health care quality and pricing, advanced access to affordable prescription drugs from Canada, strengthened mental health services, and driven accountability across the health care system.”
“From spearheading my administration’s efforts to allow for the importation of safe and affordable prescription drugs from Canada, to navigating our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the most vulnerable, Secretary Mayhew has served Floridians well, and we wish her all the best on her new endeavor,” DeSantis said. “The FHA has made an excellent choice.”
“We are ecstatic to have Mary Mayhew as our next President and CEO,” FHA Board Chairperson Aurelio Fernandez said. “Mary has a proven record of driving change and advocating for excellence in health care."
Mayhew, whose agency manages the state’s $30 billion-plus Medicaid budget, has been under fire since AHCA revealed last month it had awarded a $135 million contract to Deloitte to upgrade its Medicare database.
DeSantis has ordered the state’s inspector general office to investigate Deloitte for its role in the state’s unemployment fiasco.
Deloitte built the state’s CONNECT unemployment system with a $40 million bid in 2011 that swelled to $77 million by 2013. The system collapsed in March, leaving hundreds of thousands of jobless Floridians waiting weeks for their first unemployment check.
In response to the collapse, DeSantis authorized the expenditure of at least $100 million to upgrade CONNECT, purchased 72 servers, reassigned 2,000 state workers to help and tapped Department of Management Services Secretary Jon Satter to manage it, essentially sidelining Lawson.
Lawson submitted his resignation from the $162,000-a-year position Monday. On Thursday, DeSantis named state Rep. Dane Eagle, R-Cape Coral, as Lawson’s successor.
Eagle, who served eight years in the House and, thus, was term-limited, lost to fellow state Rep. Byron Donalds in the Aug. 18 Republican primary for retiring U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney’s seat in Congress.
Democrats immediately pounced on Eagle’s selection to run DEO, noting he was among Republican leaders who pushed for the Deloitte website deal in 2012 and 2014 when other legislators were questioning how a $40 million contract ballooned to $77 million.
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, retweeted a July comment Eagle made during his congressional campaign amid the crowded GOP field for Rooney’s seat.
“The American taxpayer should not have their dollars used to pay people more to stay home,” Eagle tweeted in July. “Let me say that again. The American taxpayer should not have their dollars used to pay people more to stay home. Democrats, do you understand?”
“The new guy Gov. Ron DeSantis put in charge of issuing unemployment benefits to hundreds of thousands of Floridians,” Smith wrote.
DeSantis and Eagle have not responded to criticism of his selection, which must be confirmed by the Florida Senate when the Legislature convenes in March.