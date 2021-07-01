(The Center Square) – Thursday ushers in the start of Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) in Florida and with it, a host of new state laws and regulations go into effect.
Thursday is also the debut of the state’s third and newest tax holiday, Freedom Week, which runs through July 7.
During Freedom Week, sales taxes on admissions to live concerts and sporting events, movies theaters, museums, performing arts, state parks, fairs, festivals, cultural events, gyms and physical fitness centers are suspended.
During ‘Freedom Week,’ sales tax-free tickets for entertainment and sports events for anytime in 2021 can be purchased, including annual passes.
Outdoor products, such as tents, grills, bicycles, kayaks and fishing gear, can also be purchased tax-free during the week.
“This sales-tax holiday helps consumers save money while enjoying some well-deserved recreation, whether it’s a trip to the beach, attending a concert or festival, or just spending an afternoon fishing,” Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale said in a statement.
The inaugural Freedom Week was approved with the adoption of House Bill 7061, a $196 million tax relief package that includes the three tax holidays and new tax credits and exemptions for hiring interns, charitable contributions, cleaning contaminated sites and independent living purchases.
“As Florida families prepare for a full return to pre-pandemic life, the bill provides tax relief for a variety of outdoor events and activities individuals and families can enjoy this summer and fall,” said Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, in April while guiding HB 7061 through the Senate.
The three tax holidays are forecast to save Floridians $134.6 million, according to state economists who updated projections Monday during a Post-Session Impact Conference.
Economists project Floridians will save $54.7 million during Freedom Week, but were uncertain just how much state residents will benefit from the tax holiday because many venues remain uninformed about the tax break and how to implement it.
Participation, said Office of Economic & Demographic Research (OEDR) coordinator Amy Baker, is “the big wildcard.”
“It’s hard to know, because we’ve never done this before, and this is a brand new time of year for us, so we don’t know how much attention it’ll get during that period,” she said.
“I know it’s being well advertised in our office, because we have Freedom Week flyers all over the place, so hopefully it’s being well advertised elsewhere.”
The DOR has created a Freedom Week webpage designed to help businesses carry out the tax holiday.
The webpage features a six-page frequently asked questions section that spells out how the tax holiday will work.
One interesting tax break is on outdoor gear and other “qualifying items” purchased tax-free from online retailers. Florida lawmakers became the 49th state this year to adopt a law that requires online retailers remit state sales tax.
That new law goes into effect Thursday also – except, sales taxes do not have to be paid on digital purchases if they are “qualifying items” as defined by the DOR on its webpage.
The other two tax holidays are the traditional hurricane preparedness and back-to-school weeks that lawmakers extended to 10 days this year.
This year’s disaster preparedness tax-free holiday, May 28-June 6, has already passed with Floridians projected to have saved $10.1 million in sales taxes on emergency supplies.
This year’s back-to-school tax-free holiday is July 31-Aug. 9. Tax-free items include clothing, footwear and backpacks costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories.
Floridians are projected to save $69.4 million in sales taxes during the back-to-school holiday.