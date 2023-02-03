(The Center Square) — Disney's autonomous status and several other projects will be tackled by the Florida Legislature in a special session starting Monday and scheduled to end on Feb. 17.
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, issued the proclamation on Friday.
One key issue that will be decided is the status of Disney World and its Reedy Creek Improvement District, a deal reached in 1967 for tax purposes. The state could take over the self-governing area, something Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks after the entertainment giant opposed a bill that restricted gender identity and sexual orientation education in the classroom.
Another issue to be tackled is the ability of the Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution to prosecute election-related crimes.
Another issue is Name, Image and Likeness rights for collegiate athletes.
Lawmakers will also take up the creation of an emergency bridge loan program to help local governments affected by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
The Legislature will also tackle the creation of a program to transport illegal aliens and appropriate more funds for the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.