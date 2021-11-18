(The Center Square) – Florida lawmakers in both the House and Senate passed legislation Wednesday placing restrictions on how employers can implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The measure will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.
The legislation, if signed by the governor, would bar local governments, schools and businesses from enforcing federal vaccine mandates. Employers could put their own mandates in place as long as they allow for medical and religious exemptions.
The Biden administration has instituted several vaccine mandates, including one that would require private businesses with 100 employees or more to require workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face weekly testing.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, charged with overseeing the private sector mandate, temporarily suspended enforcement Wednesday after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Courts of Appeals in New Orleans twice ordered implementation of the mandate halted, citing "grave" constitutional issues.