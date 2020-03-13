(The Center Square) – The number of Florida students attending private schools could expand dramatically next fall if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs into law a bill adopted by the Senate on Friday.
The Senate passed House Bill 7067 in a 21-14 vote without amendments, meaning it goes to DeSantis’ desk after being adopted Monday by the House, 81-39.
Spearheaded by House Education Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Sullivan, R-Eustis, the bill proposes to grow the state’s newly created Family Empowerment (FES) scholarship program – now capped at 18,000 students – by about 10,000 students next year.
Students are FES-eligible if household income doesn’t exceed 260 percent of the federal poverty level. This year, 17,795 FES scholarships were awarded in 70 school districts.
Under the bill, students would be FES-eligible if household income doesn’t exceed 300 percent of the federal poverty level. If more than 5 percent of scholarships still are available once the school year begins, students whose families make up to 325 percent of the federal poverty level – more than $80,000 for a family of four – would be eligible.
HB 7067 would increase the maximum number of students allowed to participate in FES from a quarter-percent to 1 percent annually of the state’s 2.85 million K-12 population.
The cap’s expansion to 1 percent would increase the maximum number of students eligible by 28,902 to 46,626 next year. Under the quarter-percent cap, 7,225 students would have been eligible.
The measure also expands eligibility for the Florida Tax Credit (FTC) program, which paid tuition for 100,512 students enrolled in 1,807 private schools this year. It drops family income levels from the equation but gives families that earn below 185 percent of the federal poverty rate priority to securing the scholarships.
There was some doubt whether the measure would need to be kicked back to the House following several attempts to amend it.
Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon, submitted an amendment that would have required private schools that take vouchers to report more information to the state annually, including the number of students who leave the scholarship programs and why they did so.
Lee said Florida’s five school-choice voucher programs now cost more than $1 billion a year and serve more than 170,000 students in private schools. It is only due diligence, he argued, that the state should receive “some basic information about how those students are doing in those schools.”
“They are no longer little programs,” he said, yet it is difficult to find “basic, granular information” about how vouchered students perform and why a significant number leave private schools after a year or two.
Lee’s amendment would have required private schools to report data to the state Department of Education, such as the number of scholarship students they serve each year, as well as the number of students who withdraw and why.
The amendment failed in a 21-16 vote to deny.
“There’s a belief in this chamber we give money to private schools,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education. “We do not, as the state, give money to private schools. We give money to children and parents as scholarships, and they take that money to a private school.”
Lee said, however, HB 7067 offers a “narrow view of accountability” and “a narrow view of our obligation to the taxpayer’s dollar,” reiterating wonder at how difficult it is to get information about vouchered students at private schools.