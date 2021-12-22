(The Center Square) – Florida’s job growth for November was six times faster than the nation’s, according to newly available workforce data published by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
“Our job growth rate is six times faster than the rest of the nation because we’ve worked hard to keep Florida open and protect the jobs of individual Floridians,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement announcing the numbers. “Because we have protected their livelihoods, Floridians are confident in finding work and operating their own businesses. We will continue to focus on our state’s foundation of freedom to ensure that Florida remains a leader in economic growth and Floridians are able to succeed.”
In total, Florida has gained 1,162,700 private sector jobs since April 2020, the department reports, representing “93.5% of jobs lost during the pandemic that have been recovered.”
“Florida continues to see significant increases in labor force, growing by 607,000 over the year as more Floridians are confident in returning to the labor force,” it adds.
In November, Florida gained 51,100 jobs, an increase of 0.6%, compared to 210,000 jobs gained nationwide, an increase of 0.1% over the month.
Its labor force was up 42,000 over the month, bringing the November 2021 total up to 10,632,000. This represents an increase of 6.1% over the year compared to the national labor force increase of 0.9% over the same time period.
While other states remain in lockdown or their governors are imposing even more restrictions, Florida was the first state to fully reopen and remains open for business.
It also saw gains in a lower unemployment rate of 4.5%, lower than other states, including Texas’, which hasn’t dropped below 5% in over a year.
Florida businesses gained 46,700 private-sector jobs in November. Its private-sector employment increased by 470,000, or 6.4%, over the year, higher than the national rate of 4.4%.
Florida’s over the month private-sector job growth rate was 0.6%, also higher than the national rate of 0.2%.
Professional and Business Services saw the most job gains of 13,400 new jobs; followed by 11,600 new jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality sector; 8,200 new jobs in Construction; 6,000 new jobs in Education and Health Services; and 3,600 new jobs in Manufacturing.
The agency also released employment data by region, with all reporting increases led by the Orlando area.
The Orlando area gained the greatest number of private sector jobs out of the state’s metro areas, adding 87,200 new private sector jobs, an 8.2% increase over the year. Orlando’s unemployment rate also dropped from 5.7% last November to 3.9% this November.
The Tampa area gained the second-highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas, adding 73,700 new private sector jobs over the year, a 6.1% increase. Its unemployment rate also dropped from 4.2% last November to 3.4% this November.
The Miami area gained the third-highest number of private sector jobs in the state’s metro areas, adding 67,800 new private sector jobs, an increase of 6.9% over the year. Its unemployment rate also dropped from 8.2% last November to 3.7% this November.
The Jacksonville area labor force also increased by 51,175 over the year, a 6.5% increase. Its unemployment rate also decreased from 3.8% last November to 3.3% this November.
The Fort Lauderdale area added 34,100 new private sector jobs over the year, a 4.8% increase. Its unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in November 2021, down from 5.2% last November.
The West Palm Beach area also added 32,500 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.9% increase. Its unemployment rate dropped from 4.4% last November to 3.5% this November.
The Pensacola area added 7,800 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5% increase. Its unemployment rate also dropped from 3.9% last November to 3.5% this November.
There are currently more than 513,000 available jobs posted online through the CareerSource Florida network. Those looking for work can also register with Employ Florida and search available listings.