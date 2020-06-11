(The Center Square) – The state of Florida put in place a 10-person limitation on gatherings in response during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Ballotpedia rundown on restrictions to protect public health that states began rolling back in April.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the stay-at-home order in Florida. 

All 50 states implemented some kind of restriction during the virus pandemic on educational institutions, businesses or public gatherings, according to the analysis by the Ballotpedia website. Restrictions not only varied from state to state but by jurisdictions within states, the study found.

With states now beginning to roll back restrictions on government agencies, shops and social events, the website now is monitoring the reopening strategies state by state and the political discussions surrounding them. 

---

Gathering Size Limits by State Enacted During the Virus Outbreak

StateGovernor's Party AffiliationWho Issued State's Stay-at-Home Orders?Gathering Size Limit
AlabamaRepublicanGov. Kay Ivey, State Health Director Scott HarrisNo
AlaskaRepublicanGov. Mike Dunleavy50
ArizonaRepublicanGov. Doug DuceyNo
ArkansasRepublicanGov. Asa Hutchinson50
CaliforniaDemocraticGov. Gavin NewsomNo (counties may set gathering size limits)
ColoradoDemocraticGov. Jared Polis10
ConnecticutDemocraticGov. Ned Lamont10
DelawareDemocraticGov. John Carney10
FloridaRepublicanGov. Ron DeSantis10
GeorgiaRepublicanGov. Brian Kemp25 (social distancing)
HawaiiDemocraticGov. David Ige10
IdahoRepublicanGov. Brad Little, Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppsen50
IllinoisDemocraticGov. J.B. Pritzker10
IndianaRepublicanGov. Eric Holcomb100
IowaRepublicanGov. Kim Reynolds10
KansasDemocraticGov. Laura KellyNo
KentuckyDemocraticGov. Andy Beshear10
LouisianaDemocraticGov. John Bel EdwardsNo
MaineDemocraticGov. Janet Mills50
MarylandRepublicanGov. Larry Hogan10
MassachusettsRepublicanGov. Charlie Baker10
MichiganDemocraticGov. Gretchen Whitmer10
MinnesotaDemocraticGov. Tim Walz10
MississippiRepublicanGov. Tate Reeves, Secretary of State Michael Watson50 (indoor)
100 (outdoor)
MissouriRepublicanGov. Mike ParsonNo
MontanaDemocraticGov. Steve Bullock50
NebraskaRepublicanN/A25 (regionally)
NevadaDemocraticGov. Steve Sisolak50
New HampshireRepublicanGov. Chris Sununu10
New JerseyDemocraticGov. Phil Murphy10
New MexicoDemocraticGov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel5
New YorkDemocraticGov. Andrew Cuomo10 (religious and Memorial Day)
North CarolinaDemocraticGov. Roy Cooper10 indoors, 25 outdoors
North DakotaRepublicanN/A500
OhioRepublicanGov. Mike DeWine, Department of Health Director Amy Acton10
OklahomaRepublicanGov. Kevin StittNo
OregonDemocraticGov. Kate Brown25 (regionally)
PennsylvaniaDemocraticGov. Tom Wolf, Health Secretary Rachel Levine250 (regionally)
Rhode IslandDemocraticGov. Gina Raimondo15
South CarolinaRepublicanGov. Henry McMaster3
South DakotaRepublicanN/ANone
TennesseeRepublicanGov. Bill Lee50
TexasRepublicanGov. Greg AbbottNone
UtahRepublicanN/A50
VermontRepublicanGov. Phil Scott25
VirginiaDemocraticGov. Ralph Northam10
WashingtonDemocraticGov. Jay Inslee5 (regional)
West VirginiaRepublicanGov. Jim Justice25
WisconsinDemocraticGov. Tony Evers, Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea PalmNone
WyomingRepublicanN/A25 indoors; 250 outdoors

Source: Ballotpedia.com

Tags