(The Center Square) – In Florida, households must earn a minimum of $117,017 per year to be among the top one-fifth of the state’s income earners, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining the threshold of “richness” in all 50 states.
The total share of household income in Florida controlled by that top 20% of earners is 51.9%, 24/7 Wall St. reports. In the nation as a whole, the richest 20% of households earn at least $131,350 annually, according to the analysis.
And to be in the top 5% of income earners in Florida, households need to make at least $226,319 per year. The state’s current median household income stands at $59,227 annually, the report says.
To determine the income needed to be classified as rich in each state, 24/7 Wall St. examined household income data from a 2019 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. In those states where the top 20% income threshold is higher than most – such as Massachusetts – residents face a higher cost of living, the analysis concluded.
What Households Must Earn to Be in Top 20%
|State
|Minimum Annual Income to Be in Top 20% of Earners
|Share of Income Controlled by Top 20%
|Minimum Annual Income to Be in Top 5%
|Median Household Income
|Alabama
|$106,225
|50.5%
|$189,695
|$51,734
|Alaska
|$144,736
|47.6%
|$242,208
|$75,463
|Arizona
|$120,982
|49.7%
|$220,936
|$62,055
|Arkansas
|$98,014
|51.0%
|$176,997
|$48,952
|California
|$162,657
|52.0%
|$250,000
|$80,440
|Colorado
|$147,217
|49.3%
|$250,000
|$77,127
|Connecticut
|$161,063
|53.4%
|$250,000
|$78,833
|Delaware
|$134,594
|48.7%
|$235,059
|$70,176
|Florida
|$117,017
|51.9%
|$226,319
|$59,227
|Georgia
|$122,832
|51.4%
|$233,979
|$61,980
|Hawaii
|$153,431
|47.5%
|$250,000
|$83,102
|Idaho
|$111,822
|47.6%
|$199,218
|$60,999
|Illinois
|$137,248
|51.2%
|$250,000
|$69,187
|Indiana
|$110,606
|49.5%
|$194,407
|$57,603
|Iowa
|$113,238
|48.1%
|$199,328
|$61,691
|Kansas
|$117,303
|48.9%
|$211,256
|$62,087
|Kentucky
|$103,349
|50.8%
|$185,241
|$52,295
|Louisiana
|$107,505
|52.3%
|$199,417
|$51,073
|Maine
|$111,898
|48.7%
|$202,639
|$58,924
|Maryland
|$164,179
|49.1%
|$250,000
|$86,738
|Massachusetts
|$171,613
|50.9%
|$250,000
|$85,843
|Michigan
|$115,802
|50.0%
|$209,099
|$59,584
|Minnesota
|$138,273
|48.2%
|$244,552
|$74,593
|Mississippi
|$94,744
|52.0%
|$172,337
|$45,792
|Missouri
|$111,802
|49.9%
|$201,541
|$57,409
|Montana
|$108,877
|49.6%
|$187,867
|$57,153
|Nebraska
|$117,570
|48.0%
|$203,793
|$63,229
|Nevada
|$119,790
|50.6%
|$221,626
|$63,276
|New Hampshire
|$145,865
|48.0%
|$250,000
|$77,933
|New Jersey
|$171,760
|51.2%
|$250,000
|$85,751
|New Mexico
|$105,652
|50.8%
|$192,480
|$51,945
|New York
|$151,926
|54.4%
|$250,000
|$72,108
|North Carolina
|$113,302
|51.0%
|$213,009
|$57,341
|North Dakota
|$121,975
|49.1%
|$220,611
|$64,577
|Ohio
|$113,789
|50.1%
|$204,940
|$58,642
|Oklahoma
|$107,252
|50.9%
|$194,523
|$54,449
|Oregon
|$129,218
|48.6%
|$229,747
|$67,058
|Pennsylvania
|$124,987
|50.9%
|$233,467
|$63,463
|Rhode Island
|$133,423
|49.5%
|$235,524
|$71,169
|South Carolina
|$112,365
|50.9%
|$204,826
|$56,227
|South Dakota
|$111,512
|47.6%
|$190,156
|$59,533
|Tennessee
|$109,765
|51.1%
|$205,063
|$56,071
|Texas
|$128,878
|51.0%
|$241,212
|$64,034
|Utah
|$132,560
|47.1%
|$235,835
|$75,780
|Vermont
|$120,270
|48.4%
|$212,823
|$63,001
|Virginia
|$153,003
|50.5%
|$250,000
|$76,456
|Washington
|$151,396
|49.6%
|$250,000
|$78,687
|West Virginia
|$97,399
|49.6%
|$171,816
|$48,850
|Wisconsin
|$117,929
|47.8%
|$202,582
|$64,168
|Wyoming
|$120,196
|47.2%
|$199,944
|$65,003
Source: 24/7 Wall St.