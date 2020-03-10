(The Center Square) — The Florida House has sent occupational license deregulation and parental rights and school-choice expansion bills to the Senate.
The measures were among a bevy of bills approved in the Senate and House by early evening Monday. Both chambers were poised to act on measures as they were cleared by budget negotiators. Around 9 p.m., the Senate announced it was done for the day, and the House convened to work through its second-reading calendar.
The Legislature must adopt a budget no later than Tuesday night if the session is to adjourn as scheduled Friday. House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah, and Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, say it is unlikely to end on time, but an extended session should last no more than several days.
• House Bill 1193: The 94-page Occupational Freedom & Opportunity Act, sponsored by Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, advanced to the Senate floor in a 88-25 vote.
The bill reduces or eliminates regulatory requirements imposed by 18 state boards that now license 439,821 Floridians working in a swath of professions, including barbers, Realtors, certified public accountants, engineers and auctioneers.
The rollbacks will save licensees an estimated $2.176 million the next three years in repealed fees and training expenses, according to the Division of Business and Professional Regulation (DPBR).
HB 1193’s companion, Senate Bill 474, sponsored by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, also has advanced to a floor vote, meaning if the Senate approves either version, it heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.
The Occupational Freedom & Opportunity Act is one of the three licensing reform bills that have advanced to the House floor.
House Bill 707, the Occupational Regulation Sunset Act, sponsored by Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and House Bill 3, sponsored by Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, await approval.
• House Bill 7067: Spearheaded by House Education Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Sullivan, R-Eustis, the bill could double the eligibility for taxpayer-funded private school scholarships, making them more accessible to middle-class families.
The bill was approved in an 81-39 vote that included eight Democrats. It would grow the state’s newly created Family Empowerment (FES) scholarship program, now capped at 18,000 students, by about 10,000 students next year.
Students are FES-eligible if household income doesn’t exceed 260 percent of the federal poverty level. This year, 17,795 FES scholarships were awarded in 70 school districts.
Under the bill, if more than 5 percent of scholarships are still available once the school year begins, students whose families earn up to 325 percent of the federal poverty level – more than $80,000 for a family of four – would be eligible.
HB 7067 would increase the maximum number of students allowed to participate in FES from a quarter-percent to 1 percent annually of the state’s 2.85 million K-12 population.
The measure also expands eligibility for the Florida Tax Credit (FTC) program, the largest voucher plan with 100,512 students enrolled in 1,807 private schools this year, dropping income levels from the equation but giving families that earn below 185 percent of the federal poverty rate priority.
As they did in committee hearings and on Friday, opponents and proponents restated well-trod arguments.
Companion bill, Senate Bill 1220, sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Miami, is poised for adoption in the Senate. If either is adopted by the chamber, it goes to DeSantis’ desk.
• House Bill 1059: The Florida Parental Bill of Rights Act, sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, advanced in a 77-41 vote.
Grall added an amendment that affirms parental rights in any type of school environment to remove their children from exposure to curriculum containing objectionable instructional material “based on beliefs regarding morality, sex, and religion or the belief that such materials are harmful.”
Grall said the intent is simple: governments cannot restrict or impede a parent’s right to direct the moral and religious upbringing, education, health care and mental health of his or her child.
HB 1059 survived rocky committee hearings. Its companion, Senate Bill 1634, stalled in committee.