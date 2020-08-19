(The Center Square) – Two controversial incumbents were unseated, a suspended county commissioner facing felony charges was victorious, the outgoing House speaker funneled more than $900,000 into a campaign to defeat the prospective 2022-24 House Speaker and the first openly LGBTQ woman of color was elected to Florida’s Legislature.
That’s but a thumbnail highlight of Tuesday’s primaries in 55 of Florida’s 120 state House districts.
Going into the primaries, the Nov. 3 slate already had been set for 52 House races with candidates not facing primary challenges.
Thirteen House incumbents, including 12 Democrats, already had won return tickets to Tallahassee because they didn’t have primary or general election opponents.
Democrats are running for seats in 119 districts this year, with GOP candidates vying in 96, but a dramatic change in Republicans' 73-47 chamber advantage is unlikely.
Below is a recap of House district primary results. For a complete listing, refer to the Florida Division of Elections’ Election Watch website:
• House District 1: Michelle Salzman defeated incumbent Rep. Mike Hill in the Republican primary, 52 percent to 48 percent, in a campaign where Salzman was accused of an array of secret liberal desires, including defunding police, while she stuck to three issues: safety, infrastructure and education.
Hill, an arch-conservative with a history of outlandish comments, made national headlines after being recorded laughing over a threat to stone gay people to death. He was removed from committee assignments during the 2020 legislative session by GOP leadership.
Salzman has garnered support from “establishment” Republicans, such as former Senate President Don Gaetz and former Rep. Frank White, in an effort to unseat Hill in the deep red district.
Awaiting Salzman on Nov. 3 is Franscine Mathis, who earned 68 percent of the Democratic primary vote in dispatching Barbara Scott-Shouse.
• House District 2: First-term incumbent Rep. Alex Andrade defeated ideologue Cris Dosev in the Republican primary by nearly 4,000 votes, ending a campaign marred by Dosev’s attacks that labeled Andrade an anti-Trump swamp creature – a familiar refrain from his unsuccessful attempts in 2016 and 2018 to unseat U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Andrade was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gaetz, who often chimed in on the campaign, warning Dosev was unstable and untrustworthy.
Democrat Dianne Krumel, who did not face a primary challenge, awaits in November’s election.
• House District 42: Suspended Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins, charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer in July, got nearly half the votes in a four-candidate race to win the GOP primary.
Hawkins, who denies wrongdoing in the November 2019 incident, will square off with Democrat Barbara Cady, who did not have a primary challenger, in the race to succeed term-limited Rep. Mike La Rosa, R-St. Cloud, in a long-held GOP district where Democrats now have a six-point advantage in voter registration.
• House District 82: Retired Marine John Snyder defeated former Rep. Carl Domino and attorney Rick Kozell in what amounted to a $1 million Republican primary to succeed term-limited Republican Rep. MaryLynn Magar.
Snyder will face Democrat Elise Edwards Ackerly in November in a district where Republicans have a 19-point voter registration advantage.
The three GOP candidates spent nearly $1 million in the primary, with Kozell raising $573,000.
• House District 70: Civil rights attorney Michele Rayner won 30 percent of the Democratic primary vote to defeat three other candidates and is bound for Tallahassee without a Republican opponent in November.
Rayner will be the first openly LGBTQ woman of color elected to Florida’s Legislature.
She will assume the St. Petersburg-based seat vacated by Rep. Wengay Newton, who was defeated in his bid for a seat on the Pinellas County Commission.
• House District 72: Naval reservist Fiona McFarland edged former Sarasota County Public Hospital Board member Donna Barcomb in the GOP primary by 263 votes out of 17,924 ballots cast despite allegations she doesn’t live in the district.
McFarland will battle Democrat Drake Buckman, who did not face a primary opponent, in what Republicans believe could be a chance to regain the seat won by Democratic Rep. Margaret Good in 2018. Good is leaving the state House to run for Congress.
McFarland, the daughter of Trump Administration official K.T. McFarland, moved to area shortly before qualifying and owns a home in Manatee County. She faced residency questions during the primary and will do so again during the general election.
• House District 88: Lake Worth City Commissioner Omari Hardy emerged from a five-candidate Democratic field to dispatch embattled incumbent Rep. Al Jacquet, who spent no money on his campaign while directing a homophobic slur at Hardy during a radio interview.
Hardy notched more than 43 percent of the vote, Jacquet managed 26 percent and former Riviera Beach Councilman Cedrick Thomas earned 19.5 percent.
Hardy will face Republican Danielle Madsen and no-party-affiliated candidate Rubin Anderson in November. Neither faced primary challengers in the deep blue Palm Beach County district.
• House District 116: First-term incumbent Rep. Daniel Perez beat challenger Gabriel Garcia by a 58-to-41-percent margin in the GOP primary and will meet Democrat Bob Lynch in November.
Perez, the prospective 2022-24 House speaker, not only had to defeat Garcia, but outgoing term-limited House Speaker Jose Oliva's Conservative Principles for Florida PAC spent $910,000 on the campaign to oust him.