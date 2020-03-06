The Florida House on Friday approved a proposed tax package that includes $543 million in corporate tax breaks and $193 million in taxpayer relief provisions, while funneling tourist development tax revenues into water quality projects.
House Bill 7097, sponsored by House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, was approved in a 97-16 vote and moves with the House’s proposed $91.3 billion fiscal year 2021 budget over the Senate.
The Senate has countered with a proposed $92.8 billion fiscal 2021 spending plan that does not include many of components of the House’s tax package.
Reconciling variances in the proposed tax packages will be key in resolving the $1.5 billion difference between the two budgets. Conferencing between the chambers begins in earnest this weekend and is expected to extend the legislative session several days beyond its scheduled March 13 adjournment.
The House tax package was adopted relatively swiftly Friday after a lengthy floor debate Thursday that featured 17 failed amendments by Democrats attempting to divert projected corporate tax savings into affordable housing, public services for the disabled, environmental initiatives and other programs.
The House tax package would save state taxpayers $87 million, trim local governments’ taxpayers’ burden by $42 million and includes $65 million in one-time tax cuts, such as school and disaster preparation sales-tax holidays.
Other provisions propose to sunset county regional transportation penny sales tax levies, require school district capital improvement sales revenues be shared with charter schools, modify “charity care” hospitals’ tax status and repeal the Florida’s Sports Development Program.
Avila blunted criticism that the package is larded with corporate giveaways by reiterating the state’s business friendly tax structure is spurring growth in jobs, incomes and investment.
Corporations, entrepreneurs and high-wage employers are not coming to Florida “for the weather,” he said. “There is only one reason why they come here” – low taxes.
Avila said the proposed tax package is “historic” because it makes “Florida the first state to tie water quality to tourism” by allowing municipalities to use tourist development tax (TDT) proceeds for water quality improvement projects, including septic-to-sewer conversion programs.
TDTs are local sales taxes levied on lodging, rental cars, food, beverages and some services that can vary from 3 percent to 6 percent across the state.
The plan does not change the state’s 5.5 percent corporate income tax, but would allow corporations that contribute to the Florida Tax Credit (FTC) school choice voucher program to count that credit in “calculating refunds” the state will issue in May.
According to the bill, those refunds amount to $543 million in corporate income taxes that were “over-collected” in the wake of the 2017 federal Tax Cuts & Jobs Act that reduced the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.
Democrats questioned the justification for the $543 million tax break and at least $35 million in other corporate tax cuts, claiming the revenue slash is unwise since state economists project an economic slowdown as water quality and infrastructure demands increase.
They argued the tax package weakens the state’s capacity to respond to emergencies, such as the coronavirus outbreak, or to a multi-hurricane season.
Avila, during Thursday’s marathon debate, defended giving preference to businesses because businesses “employ many of our workers.’’
“I wouldn’t see this as giving away refunds,’’ he said. “I see it as giving away funds we weren’t intended to have in the first place.”
– The Center Square