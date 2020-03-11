(The Center Square) – The Florida Senate has two days to decide whether it can live with the House’s amended version of its bill or if it is going to risk not adopting an E-Verify measure again this year.
On Tuesday, Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, in a strike-all amendment, replaced Senate Bill 664 – adopted in a 22-18 vote by the Senate – with language from his employee-verification measure, House Bill 1265.
On Wednesday, the House sent its amended version of SB 664 back to the Senate, which has Thursday and Friday to either accept the changes or send it back to the House.
SB 664, sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, requires all employers with at least 50 workers use E-Verify “or a substantially equivalent system” to confirm new hires are authorized to work in the U.S.
Employers with fewer than 50 workers must verify eligibility of new hires by using Form I-9, as required under current law, but must retain copies of verification documents for at least three years.
Lee’s SB 664 would require the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to audit companies to ensure compliance with the law and would allow individuals to report businesses they suspect of hiring unauthorized workers, which the DEO, in turn, would report to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.
Byrd’s amendment removes SB 664’s DEO enforcement provisions, which House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah, and others object to but Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Republican Committee Chairman Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, want included.
The House version of SB 664 allows businesses to use either the federal E-Verify database or to collect and hold onto I-9 forms, relying on workers to provide their own evidence they legally can work in the U.S.
Rep Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, called the bill a “disappointment” because it removes the enforcement provisions and is too lax.
“It goes a small bit of the way toward what voters expected,” he said, noting he would reluctantly vote for it. “Floridians want mandatory E-Verify. This creates optional E-Verify, and that’s already the law.”
Rep. Rick Roth, R-Palm Beach Gardens, said he was pleased to see the enforcement provision removed.
“As a vegetable farmer in Palm Beach County, I compete with farmers in California and Texas,” he said. ”Federal E-Verify legislation puts us on the same playing field. State E-Verify puts us at distinct competitive disadvantages.”
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, agreed, calling SB 664 “fake news” because it will be ineffective without precursor federal immigration reform.
“I do not support E-Verify,” he said. “I do want workers in the state of Florida to be legally employed, and I do want the 750,000 immigrants that are working here to stay.”
Byrd said he is proud of the bill, the first worker-verification measure to ever pass a House committee.
“For some of you, it doesn’t go far enough, For others, it goes too far,” he said. “Some hold intellectually honest opposition and feel the federal government should be doing this. I understand that position, but we should not wait for a federal solution.”
Lee told Florida Politics on Wednesday that the amended version of his bill may not pass muster in the Senate.
“Now it’s being sent back here, and bills are going to die because of it,” he said.