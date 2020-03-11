(The Center Square) – Of all the bills Gov. Ron DeSantis will be lobbied to veto, a measure adopted by the Florida Legislature placing new restrictions on citizen-initiated petition drives will be among those he hears the most agitation about.
Senate Bill 1794 advanced to the governor’s desk after the House endorsed it Wednesday in a partisan 73-45 tally. The Senate approved the measure Monday in an equally partisan vote, 23-17.
SB 1794 and its House companion, House Bill 7037, sponsored by Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, both worked through three committee hearings in each chamber, encountering stiff opposition from advocacy groups and Democrats.
In its final hearing before the Senate Rules Committee, 61 people representing more than 40 groups signed up to speak against SB 1794 versus only two in support.
Proponents and opponents reiterated oft-cited arguments Wednesday regarding the proposed new rules, with supporters claiming it is too easy for special interest groups to amend the Constitution and adversaries calling it the "Ballot for Billionaires” bill, with costs and conditions few grassroots groups can manage.
Grant on Wednesday substituted his measure with SB 1794. Sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, the bill would:
• Raise the threshold for judicial review: Right now, 10 percent of registered voters (76,000) from one-third of the state’s 27 congressional districts (nine) are required to trigger a mandated Supreme Court language review.
SB 1794 raises the threshold for a Supreme Court review to 25 percent of all registered voters in at least half (14) of the state’s congressional districts.
• Require sponsors to pay “actual cost:” County elections supervisors charge 10 cents to validate petition signatures. Under SB 1794, sponsors would pay “actual cost” for validating signatures, between 42 cents and $1.05 each.
• Reduce the amount of time petitions are valid: Petition signatures are now valid for two years from the date they are signed. SB 1794 requires they be re-validated Feb. 1 of even-numbered years
• Increase geographic distribution: Current law requires a measure garner 766,000 voter signatures and include at least 8 percent of voters in half of the state’s congressional districts.
Under SB 1794, the number of petition signatures remains the same, but sponsors must garner at least 8 percent of voters in 18 districts.
• Require only “indeterminate” or “negative” financial projections be included on ballot: Under SB 1794, the mandated financial analysis of any proposed constitutional amendment will be included on ballot language only if the projection poses “indeterminate” or “negative” impacts on taxpayers.
SB 1794’s threshold for a Supreme Court review of 25 percent of all registered voters in half of the state’s congressional districts was lowered from its original 33 percent requirement. Grant wanted a 50-percent threshold.
SB 1794 doesn’t include penalties for sponsors and groups that violate the rules Grant wanted because, he said, national petition-gathering businesses are soliciting workers in Florida despite a bill adopted last year that bans them.
“This bill doesn’t go anywhere near as far as I’d like to go, let’s be very clear on that,” he said.
Grant was the author of the midnight amendment that attached a gaggle of petition restrictions onto House Bill 5, an unrelated bill, in the waning hours of the 2019 session.
Those new rules required every organization sponsoring a signature drive have its own numbered, serialized petitions provided by county elections offices, to register with the state and have a permanent Florida address, and prohibited signature-gatherers from being paid per-petition.
HB 5 was among the last bills DeSantis signed and one of the few he didn’t comment on.