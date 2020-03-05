There was little doubt the Florida House would approve an exhaustively vetted bill implementing school safety recommendations forwarded by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission (MSDC).
There was tension, however, when House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, rose to introduce a late amendment to House Bill 7065: a proposal to require police departments, sheriff’s offices and all schools have procedures “in place for law enforcement when they are interacting with children younger than 10 years old in criminal matters.”
The first to respond was bill sponsor Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Beverly Hills.
“It is a friendly amendment,” Massullo said Wednesday, and the chamber erupted in applause. “It is a great amendment. I ask you to vote up on it.”
And they did: 118-0.
The proposal was fostered by the September arrest of 6-year-old Kaia Rolle by an Orlando Police Officer after she threw a tantrum at her charter school. Because she kicked school staff, the youngster was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Body-camera footage from the officer, who was fired, surfaced on the internet and then on TV, sparking national outrage.
In introducing the amendment, the Kaia Rolle Act, McGhee looked to the gallery where Kaia, who was watching with her grandmother, and pointed to the back-wall board where votes are tallied next to lawmakers' names.
“When we see our names on that board, that’s because we are stewards of your future, of your maturity,” he said. “And that we do not believe in criminalizing childhood tantrums.”
Democrats praised Republicans for approving the measure but called for a reassessment of the state’s juvenile justice system.
Rep. Wengay Newton, D-St. Petersburg, said there were more than 55,440 children between the ages of 5 and 17 arrested in the Florida last year, including 53 8-year-olds.
“This is not an isolated incident,” he said. “This was just televised. We need to do the right thing and fix this problem. We should not be locking up our babies.”
Most law enforcement agencies – including the Orlando Police Department – and school districts have policies dealing with young children in criminal matters.
Those policies vary and sometimes aren’t adhered to, Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said, calling for a statute to encode a minimum arrest age into state law like 23 states have.
“This is absolutely the right step,” she said.
A stalled Senate criminal justice bill sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg – Senate Bill 1308 – included an amendment filed by Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, that would prohibit arresting or charging a child younger than 10 years old with misdemeanor crimes.
“What a troubling thing,” House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah, said after the House adjourned, adding a minimum arrest age “would certainly be an idea” to be considered.
“It is troubling. Thankfully, it is not a frequent occurrence,” he said. “One wonders, what goes through peoples’ minds? To arrest a 6-year-old child? Ridiculous.”
Meanwhile, HB 7065 also was endorsed in an unanimous vote and now moves onto the Senate, where slight differences need to be reconciled with its companion, Senate Bill 7040, sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Miami, which goes before the chamber Thursday.
The 40-page bill adds safeguards recommended by the MSDC to bolster school safety measures approved under 2018’s Senate Bill 7026, the $400 million Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, adopted in the immediate aftermath of the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead.
The bill clarifies that county sheriff’s departments, not private security companies, are responsible for vetting and training volunteers who enroll in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which allows volunteer school employees to carry guns on campus if they pass training and background reviews.
