Meralyn Kirkland holds her granddaughter, Kaia Rolle, as legislators work on the House floor, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers rallied behind 6-year-old Rolle, who was zip-tied at school and arrested last fall, and Wednesday inserted an amendment into a school safety bill to require authorities to disclose their policies and procedures for arresting children under 10 years old.