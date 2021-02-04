(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Legislature’s Republican leadership have identified providing COVID-19 liability protections for businesses as an urgent priority.
To fast-track pandemic protections for Florida businesses, nonprofits, schools and religious institutions from “frivolous” COVID-19 lawsuits, companion House-Senate measures excluded healthcare providers.
The House version, House Bill 7, filed by Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, was approved Wednesday in an 11-6 vote by the House Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee.
HB 7 awaits a final hearing in the Judiciary Committee and is likely to be ready for adoption on the House floor when the 60-day 2021 legislative session begins March 2.
Its Senate companion, Senate Bill 72, filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, advanced Jan. 25 in a 7-4 vote through the Senate Judiciary Committee.
SB 72 must pass through hearings in the Senate Commerce & Tourism and Rules committees before advancing to the Senate floor.
Missing from the effort were protections for healthcare providers to be addressed in a separate bill.
On Tuesday, DeSantis expressed eagerness to see a bill offering liability protections for healthcare providers, particularly long-term care centers and nursing homes that are reluctant to allow visitors without them.
“I don’t want them to say we can’t do all this stuff because we’re scared of getting sued,” DeSantis said. “We need to give them every protection to return to normal. That would be really, really good.”
On Wednesday, Brandes filed SB 74, which extends protections to healthcare providers that “substantially” follow government-issued standards and guidance. Plaintiffs must prove a provider acted with “gross negligence or intentional misconduct” to be liable under the bill.
SB 74 would allow plaintiffs one year to bring a COVID-19-related claims after a death, hospitalization or diagnosis. The protections are effective until one year after public health emergency declarations expire.
Under the bill, “A complaint must be pled with particularity by alleging facts in sufficient detail to support each element of the claim. A court must dismiss the plaintiff’s lawsuit if it is not sufficiently detailed.”
“No industry in Florida has been as heavily impacted during COVID-19 as our healthcare providers,” Brandes said. “They struggled to meet evolving standards and often found themselves desperate for resources — to the point where trash bags, shower caps, and homemade masks became PPE, as they were asked to MacGyver their way through this pandemic.”
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, welcomed the measure, which will be heard before the Senate Judiciary, Health Policy and Rules committees.
“So many of our hardworking and dedicated healthcare providers have been on the front lines of this pandemic from day one, putting their own health in jeopardy to help others,” Simpson said. “The last thing we want is for healthcare providers, who do the right thing, to face a constant threat of frivolous lawsuits that hamper their ability to serve their patients.”
LeadingAge Florida, which represents more than 140 healthcare providers and 500 long-term care centers housing 80,000 residents, applauded SB 74.
“This bill is the first step in giving providers the confidence and protection needed to continue providing the highest quality of care for Florida’s seniors in the midst of an ongoing pandemic,” it said in a statement.
During Wednesday’s HB 7 hearing before the House Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee, McClure said he was flexible in addressing concerns about the bill’s standards for affidavits in filing lawsuits.
The 14-page bill’s retroactive protections apply to businesses, nonprofits, schools and religious institutions that make a “good faith effort” to follow federal, state and local health guidelines.
Asked what “good faith effort” means, McClure replied, “Simply put, the defendant tried.”