(The Center Square) – A Seminole County GOP office in Florida was vandalized after President Joe Biden referred to voters who support President Donald Trump as “fascists” and after Democratic gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist called DeSantis supporters “hateful.”
Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel posted an image of the office that was vandalized, which shows the outside window spray-painted with graffiti stating, “Eat [expletive] fascists” with an A symbol referring to the violent fascist organization, Antifa.
The office was vandalized after Biden recently remarked at a Democratic fundraiser in Maryland that Republicans who support a “make America great again agenda,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign promise, were fascists.
“What we’re seeing now, is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”
McDaniel said of the vandalized office, “Biden and Democrats promised to ‘unite’ our country, but that was just another blatant lie from the radical left. Republicans will not be silenced by cowards – harmful rhetoric and disgusting acts like this will only make us work harder to propel Republicans to victory come November.”
The Seminole County GOP filed a police report.
Crist, who won his party’s nomination last week to take on DeSantis in November, said Biden was being “honest” when he called Republicans fascists. He told CNN the president “was being honest about what he feels in his heart and in his soul.”
After he won the Democratic primary on Aug. 23, the former Republican governor said he welcomed support from Democrats, Independents and Republicans. The next day at a news conference, he told Florida Republicans if they support DeSantis, “I don’t want your vote.”
He also told WESH 2 News, he “really thinks we’re gonna beat this guy,” referring to DeSantis. “I know nobody else thinks so, but I know so. Because I know Florida.”
“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state: good Democrats, good Independents, good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” Crist said. “Those who are haters: you’re gonna go off in your own world.”
DeSantis leads Crist by at least 8 percentage points in the polls and has a campaign fund of $165 million compared to Crist’s $14 million.