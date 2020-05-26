(The Center Square) – After President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten pulling the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, N.C, other southeast states with Trump allies as governor have offered to host the convention.
The GOP convention is scheduled for late August in Charlotte. North Carolina entered phase two of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic last week under Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has been cautious in lifting restrictions.
"I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August," Trump tweeted Monday. "Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena."
Trump's four-tweet thread went on to say that without an immediate answer about attendance, the Republican Party will be forced to find a new location.
Enter Florida and Georgia.
A little more than four hours later Monday morning, Republican Party of Florida Chairman and state Sen. Joe Gruters responded.
"America’s #1 Governor @GovRonDeSantis and the state of Florida would welcome @realDonaldTrump and the 2020 convention with open arms," Gruters tweeted. "Florida is open for business. @FloridaGOP"
DeSantis addressed the situation Tuesday at a news conference naming two new Florida Supreme Court justices.
“Florida would love to have the RNC,” DeSantis said. “Heck, I am a Republican, and I can say that Florida would love to have the [Democratic National Convention]” because of the revenue conventions generate.
“Florida wants to work with you,” DeSantis said. “We definitely want to work with you. We’d like to have you in Florida. The door is open.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also weighed in Tuesday.
"With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention," Kemp tweeted. "We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!"
“Under Governor Kemp, Georgia has led the nation in safely reopening its economy," Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said. "We have first-class facilities, a skilled workforce and a reputation for hospitality second to none. We would be proud to host the Republican National Convention.”
A Cooper spokesperson responded, via Cooper's Twitter account, to Trump's tweets: "State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety."
It should be noted, Republican Charlotte City Council member Ed Driggs told the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte’s contract is with the GOP’s Committee on Arrangements, not the White House.