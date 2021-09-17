(The Center Square) – After being rebuffed in his July demand that the state probe November 2020 election results in five Democratic strongholds, a Florida lawmaker now wants the state Legislature to order audits of election results in 23 counties.
“Today I filed HB 99, a Bill to conduct an independent forensic audit of the 2020 election in Florida,” Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howie-in-the-Hills, tweeted. “Transparency & verification of election results should be the new standard – all 50 states should receive an audit.”
But House Bill 99, pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session that begins Jan. 11, would not authorize an audit “of the 2020 election in Florida” but only those in urban counties.
HB 99 would require Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint an independent third party to conduct a "forensic audit" of the 2020 election in "every precinct in each county with a population of 250,000 or more."
The audit would begin by April 15, 2022, and be completed within 60 days.
Within 30 days of the audit’s completion, the commission must submit a report detailing “anomalies or discrepancies in voter data, ballot data, or tabulation” to the governor, Senate President, Speaker of the House, Secretary of State, Division of Elections and each county supervisor of elections.
In June, Sabatini told Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) that election officials in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange and Palm Beach counties double-scanned ballots "or did things far, far worse than that" to steal votes for President Joe Biden. He offered no proof.
In July, Sabatini called on Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to investigate his allegations.
"A full forensic audit of the five counties must be done immediately. Florida voters' confidence in our elections is at an all-time low,” Sabatini said in a statement, presenting no verification.
“Disturbing revelations in Arizona, Georgia, and other states make clear that the Secretary of State needs to do more than attempt to secure future elections," he continued, reciting a narrative that has not aged well since in terms of veracity.
Lee dismissed Sabatini’s demand, affirming no indication of fraud in the five counties’ results and reiterating the 2020 election statewide “was accurate, transparent and conducted in compliance with Florida law."
Trump easily won Florida with 51.2% of the vote to Biden's 47.9%. Overall, it was a banner election for Republicans, who scored upset victories in several Democratic-leaning areas Sabatini wants to be audited.
Sabatini told reporters he’d pre-file a 2020 bill to require counties with populations of 415,000 or more have 2020 election results audited — expanding the proposed probe to 14 counties.
HB 99, however, calls for auditing counties with populations of 250,000 or more. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 23 of Florida’s 67 counties meet that criteria.
Elected in 2018, Sabatini is a fan of former President Donald Trump. He is running for Congress in Central Florida’s 7th Congressional District against incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.
He has pre-filed nearly a dozen 2022 bills that include naming U.S. 27 for Trump, mandating “E-Verify,” allowing open “constitutional carry” of firearms without and removing the authority of public health officials to order vaccinations.
Sabatini is feuding with Republican leaders in Tallahassee, especially House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, who has banished him to a basement office in the State House.
“All 50 States should receive an Election Audit! So I filed House Bill 99 to audit Florida But there is ONE PERSON standing in the way of my full forensic independent audit: RINO @ChrisSprowls –an acolyte of @JebBush,” Sabatini tweeted. “He says we don’t need election integrity. Remember this lib.”