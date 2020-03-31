(The Center Square) – Florida has started processing workers' compensation claims from “frontline state employees” who said they contracted COVID-19 on the job, but whether that eligibility extends to “essential workers,” such as grocery store employees, remains uncertain.
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis this week ordered the state’s Division of Risk Management (DRM) to review workers' compensation claims submitted by state workers “required to interact with potentially infected individuals.” There were 36 claims as of Monday.
Those workers include law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, correctional officers, health-care workers, child safety investigators and Florida National Guardsmen. The Florida League of Cities also announced last week the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust will cover municipal first responders’ COVID-19 claims.
“If we’re going to ask our public servants to fight this pandemic on our behalf, they have to know we’ve got their backs if they get sick,” Patronis said. “Workers’ compensation insurance was developed to provide our public servants a way to cover a portion of their lost wages and medical costs, so their families don’t have to worry as much. Providing this important coverage to our men and women on the front line is just the right thing to do.”
According to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), the workers' compensation industry’s go-to rate adviser, many state workers’ compensation statutes exclude “ordinary diseases of life,” such as the common cold or flu.
In early March, however, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) declared coronavirus a “recordable injury,” meaning an employer must notify it when a worker contracts the disease, but didn't say whether a claimant must prove they actually contracted the virus on the job.
Through Monday, NCCI reported at least 10 states had issued mandates for coverage of coronavirus by health insurers, and state workers’ compensation boards nationwide – including Florida – were addressing workers' compensation issues related to quarantined health-care workers and first-responders.
Florida joined Washington and Kentucky this month in guaranteeing workers' compensation eligibility for quarantined first-responders and health-care workers.
Patronis’ order is an acknowledgment the state will give benefit of the doubt to COVID-19 claims from its workers, but it doesn’t mandate other public and private employers do so.
It also retains the causation provision in state statute that allows agencies – and private employers – to opt out of paying workers' compensation claims if it can be proven a worker contracted the virus while not performing their duties.
Patronis' order does not extend to many employed in “essential jobs.” Lawyers and activists are lobbying state and federal officials to do so on behalf of grocery store employees, waiters, office workers, delivery drivers and others whose “essential jobs” increase their risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Following a 14.5 percent increase in 2016, Florida’s workers’ compensation rates have declined three consecutive years – by 11.3 percent in 2018, by 13.4 percent in 2019 and by 7.5 percent in 2020 – making them among the nation’s lowest.
However, with an anticipated significant increase in workers' compensation claims coinciding with a likely dramatic decline in April payroll workers' compensation payments by businesses, Michael Duff, a workers’ compensation professor at the University of Wyoming, is among those warning employers to “be prepared for the likely end result – skyrocketing premiums,” especially if workers' compensation benefits are further extended.
“If everybody who gets sick on the job is able to file a compensation claim and everyone is successful, it may bankrupt a company,” Duff told Bloomberg News.