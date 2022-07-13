(The Center Square) – The superintendent of a Florida school district and a spokesperson both said the district has cut its operating expenses due to a drop in the budget.
Superintendent Mark Mullins of Brevard Public Schools said the operating expenses for the district had been cut for the sixth consecutive year by more than $3.5 million.
BPS spokesman Russell Bruhn told Florida Today that, in total, “about $38 million” has been cut from the budget.
However, the district's audited budget tells a different story. Total revenue and total expenditures have risen every year since 2012. Eight of those 10 years the district's expenses exceeded its revenues.
In 2012, the total revenue for the general fund was $465.3 million. By 2021, the last year data is available, that number had increased 24%, to $574.9 million.
Total expenditures saw similar increases. In 2012, the school spent $480.7 million, with $582.3 million spent in 2021. This is a 21% increase.
Enrollment in the district, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, has remained relatively flat.
In the 2011-2012 fiscal year, enrollment was 72,906. In 2020-2021, enrollment had risen to 73,265.
Bruhn did not respond to an email requesting a comment.