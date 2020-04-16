FILE - Florida State Capitol

The Florida State Capitol buildings (Old Capitol in foreground) in Tallahassee, Florida.  

 Shutterstock photo

(The Center Square) – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity was awarded a $12 million COVID-19 Dislocated Worker Grant this week by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The grants are to be used to create temporary jobs for eligible individuals to assist with clean-up, recovery and humanitarian efforts, the Department of Labor said.

In the case of the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding, made possible by the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month, can be used for humanitarian assistance, coronavirus clean-up and mitigation, and job training for industries still hiring during the health emergency.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant was one of 24 released Wednesday by USDOL, totaling $131,384,557.

Grantees must submit a full budget and implementation plan to the Employment and Training Administration within 60 days of the initial award, USDOL said.

