(The Center Square) – Democratic lawmakers in the Florida legislature erupted in protest Thursday over a bill that redrew congressional maps, a map they say disenfranchises Black voters.
State Rep. Tray McCurdy, D-Orlando, said those passing the bill were “trying to oppress my people” and lacked the courage “to stand up to Gov. [Ron] DeSantis” and “his bullying.”
State Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican, said that while members made a range of accusations against the governor, no one asked any questions on Wednesday about the governor’s veto letter or his general counsel’s testimony. While there were no questions raised for clarification, there was a lot of rhetoric, he said, about the constitutionality of the bill.
Democratic state Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, who says she fought for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, met Martin Luther King Jr., and was involved in peaceful protests growing up, said the congressional maps the House was passing in 2022 were “rolling back the tide.” Speaking to Republicans, she said, “Ya’ll are pushing this bill like thug life 101.”
She also added, “I didn’t get to ask questions about my own proposed district yesterday. I wasn’t given the opportunity.” Her district has six counties, and the new district has 11 counties, of which she claims 10 are red and one is blue.
“Congressional District 3 is unconstitutional,” she said.
When her speaking time ended, she kept talking. She was told by the clerk that her time was over and then the chamber erupted with Democratic members screaming, “Black votes are under attack.” The clerk then said the chamber was going into formal recess, as recorded on the video feed to the Florida Channel, a state-run media channel.
Democrats then held an-hour-long sit-in.
Several representatives were wearing T-shirts reading “Stop the Black Attack.” Some started singing, “We Shall Overcome.” Some chanted, “We will occupy this floor.”
When the chamber came back into session, House Speaker Chris Sprowls spoke over members still screaming, saying “as is obvious, we have members who want to hijack our process today.”
He then said, “It is my belief and your belief that no member of this chamber has the opportunity to shut down our process, to shut down our job that people of the Florida asked us to do. We will be conducting our business.”
Under normal circumstances, the chamber would have debated three bills before it Thursday. Because Democratic lawmakers continued to shout, disrupting the legislative process, Sprowls moved for the chamber to vote on the bills, all of which passed. The bill including the redistricting map passed by a vote of 65-34 with no Democrats voting for it.
The House met in special session to consider a map submitted by DeSantis’ Deputy Chief of Staff Alex Kelly. DeSantis previously vetoed a bill the legislature passed on redistricting because it “violates the U.S. Constitution, but that does not absolve the Legislature from doing its job."
“We have a responsibility to produce maps for our citizens that do not contain unconstitutional racial gerrymanders,” DeSantis said. He called the special session and directed the legislature “to produce a new map that will establish lawful congressional voting districts in Florida.”
After the chamber voted, Sprowls later issued a statement, saying in part, “Today a group of Representatives decided to hijack the legislative process, violating House Rules and interfering with the rights of their fellow elected colleagues to debate important legislation before the body.
“After offering multiple opportunities to debate the bills in an orderly way, we carried on and completed our Constitutional duty to pass a Congressional map. Ultimately, this group tried to drown out the voices of the other elected Representatives and the 22 million Floridians they represent.”
Members of the Legislative Black Caucus also held a news conference, during which they argued that changes to the congressional maps disenfranchised Black voters and were illegal.
Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, said what happened was “an attack on our Democracy. Every time we come here, they change the rules and it’s not fair. We are here only because of a politically ambitious governor who wants to run for president of the United States.”
Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-63, said, “we’ve played by the rules. During regular session we met with the committee leadership. … we offered solutions to be incorporated into the map that we would produce and the last minute there was a switcharoo.”
The maps were changed, she said, which “is wrong. What happened today with our membership … is what happens when people don’t feel heard. Civil disobedience is a fundamental principle in this country. You can only hold people down for so long before they will do anything that it takes to make their voices heard.”