(The Center Square) – Florida Democrats were among the loudest critics of the U.S. Treasury and Small Business Administration (SBA), claiming the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was doling out billions of dollars in forgivable COVID-19 loans to large corporations while small businesses languished.
“(President Donald) Trump’s failed implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program has left millions of small businesses still waiting for a desperately needed lifeline,” the Florida Democratic Party said May 21. “Nearly a month into the PPP, only 7 percent of small businesses had received funds.”
In accompanying comments, Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo called PPP a “disaster” that allowed the Trump administration to “funnel” money to the president’s Wall Street cronies and called for full disclosure of who received what.
The Trump administration resisted disclosing PPP recipients, claiming it could be proprietary information, but SBA and Treasury did so this week.
According to SBA, 4.88 million businesses nationwide have secured $521.48 billion in PPP loans since the $670 billion program was approved in March as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Congress approved PPP for businesses to pay workers instead of laying them off during COVID-19 shutdowns. It has been extended through August. Loans will be forgiven if recipients show the money was used for payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities.
SBA reported more than 393,000 businesses and organizations in Florida received $32 billion in PPP loans, saving an estimated 3.2 million jobs.
SBA data identified 660,000 organizations across the country that received PPP loans between $150,000 and $10 million, including more than 40,000 in Florida.
Among them: the Florida Democratic Party, which received a $780,000 PPP loan April 15 while criticizing the program.
SBA data show the Florida Democratic Party Building Fund accepted a $350,000 loan and $1 million loan from Newtek Small Business Finance, saving 100 jobs. Federal Election Commission filings showed the fund received $813,000.
The Florida Democratic Party created the fund as a nonprofit corporation in April 2019 to operate “the headquarters of the state executive committee of the Florida Democratic Party and related political organizations.”
Not surprisingly, the revelation drew mocking rebukes from Republicans and criticism from many Democrats.
The Florida Democratic Party “chastised President Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program,” but “it certainly didn’t stop them from filing an application when rules clearly state an organization like a political party were prohibited from receiving PPP,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, the Florida Republican Party chairman.
“I don’t believe this was a mistake,” Gruters said. “They knew what they were doing from the onset, but the one thing they never contemplated was that the data would be made public, shining a light on their actions.”
The Florida Democratic Party said Thursday it would return the money.
Party spokeswoman Luisana Pérez Fernández said “like many employers during the shutdown, FDP was concerned about meeting payroll and keeping our staff employed, so we applied. The bank, the loan processor and agents of the Small Business Association approved the funding. It now seems they made a mistake in approving the funding, so we are volunteering to return it.”
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, in a tweet, was among Democrats who called on the party to “promptly return the $$, and refrain from partisan slights which only serve to impugn the integrity of one’s party.”
“Agreed,” state Rep. Ana Eskamani, D-Orlando, responded on Twitter. ”PPP was created for small businesses & nonprofits desperate for support during COVID19, not for political parties.”
Eskamani later told the Orlando Sentinel “you can’t criticize the program while you’re also applying for it.”