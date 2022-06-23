(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill into law to advance Alzheimer’s education and awareness, announced record funding and the creation of a new Florida Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence (FACE).
DeSantis signed Senate Bill 806, Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Forms of Dementia Education and Public Awareness, which creates the Ramping up Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia for You (READY) Act.
The creation of FACE was the fifth part of a five-fold Dementia Action Plan he launched in 2019. In the budget DeSantis signed earlier this month, the legislature allocated a record amount of funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia care – representing a nearly 60% increase in funding since DeSantis took office.
“Supporting Floridians suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia is an important part of supporting our seniors,” the governor said. “We are working to make sure that any Floridian suffering from this terrible disease can access resources while also supporting innovative technologies that will open up doors for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients in the future.”
The budget allocates $52.3 million to fund the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program and $91.7 million to fund the Community Care for the Elderly Program. The funding levels represent increases of $12 million and $9 million, respectively, from the previous year.
FACE focuses on enhancing the infrastructure available to support seniors suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s as well as their families and caregivers. It also includes research and clinical trials to identify effective Alzheimer’s treatments. One includes the Blood Brain Barrier clinical trials being conducted through a consortium of Florida universities in partnership with INSIGHTEC.
The funding and creation of FACE will have a positive impact on seniors and their families, Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham said, by supporting “early detection, early diagnosis, critical care planning, support, and resources.”
Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health said “there hasn’t been a lot of success in this area before” but the new law, record amount of funding and creation of FACE would “bring more hope to this generation.”
“We are going to explore new boundaries and medical innovation and create new best practices in the care for Alzheimer’s patients,” Strum said.
Tanya Miller, a volunteer and caregiver associated with the Alzheimer’s Association, said, “My loved ones cannot speak for themselves or perform activities of daily living on their own. They need someone by their sides at all times. Funding Alzheimer’s research provides the opportunity to improve treatments, plans and quality of life and one day, a cure.”