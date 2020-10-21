(The Center Square) – Florida’s court system projects it will accumulate a pandemic-induced backlog of nearly 1 million cases by July 1, ranging from divorce proceedings to death-penalty trials, that will require an additional $37 million over the next three years to accommodate.
According to a budget request submitted to the governor’s office by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady, even with supplemental funding, nearly 5,000 jury trials are projected to be delayed between now and June 30, the end of fiscal year 2021.
Canady closed state circuit and county courts to in-person proceedings between March and June because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Although judges were able to conduct some civil and criminal proceedings by telephone or video during that span, resolutions did not keep pace with new filings and already filed cases.
The budget request, provided last week, projects state courts will accumulate a backlog of 990,000 cases in fiscal 2021, including more than 1,180 delayed jury trials.
The appeal for $12.55 million in supplemental fiscal year 2021 funding is part of a three-year, $37.6 million request in nonrecurring funds to address the projected backlog.
Included in that $12.55 million request is $5.7 million for general magistrates, court program specialists and trial court staff attorneys, and about $5.8 million for senior judges.
The budget request identifies the need to hire an additional 307 full-time, temporary judicial or quasi-judicial positions to handle caseloads, particularly jury trials.
Florida’s courts recently resumed jury trials and grand jury proceedings, some just this week. Among issues cited in the budget request is selecting jury pools for in-person trials. With social distancing protocols in place, the selection process is taking more time, according to state court officials.
The budget request cites pending criminal cases as a top priority, especially since delays in beginning jury trials have left defendants in jail for months awaiting their trials before juries.
Although the number of civil and criminal cases filed in state courts have declined compared with previous years because of the pandemic, the budget request expects the pace of filings to increase dramatically in coming months, especially for bankruptcies, evictions and foreclosures.
Court closures and delays in jury trials have affected several prominent cases in Florida, such as the indefinite postponement of the trial for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.
The pandemic also has delayed the state’s review of convicted murderers who had death sentences overturned by U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court rulings since 2015.
The Florida Supreme Court determined in January that verdicts do not need to be unanimous to secure death-penalty convictions. The state is reviewing about 100 cases where death sentences were overturned under the new standard.
The pandemic paralysis also stymied required appeals before executions. Florida’s last execution was in August 2019, nearly 14 months ago.
The Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC) said 339 offenders in state prisons are awaiting execution – 13% of all death-row inmates in the nation.
In the fallout of the 2008-09 Great Recession, Florida lawmakers approved $35 million in supplemental funding over a four-year span for courts to address backlogs.
The budget request for supplemental funding comes as the state faces a projected $2.7 billion budget shortfall in fiscal year 2022. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered state agencies to submit proposed fiscal 2022 spending plans that trim 8% from this year’s budgets.
Florida’s courts system accounts for less than 1 percent of the state’s total budget, with 75 percent of its operational money provided by the general fund, but generates more than $1 billion annually in revenue, most directed into noncourt programs and services.