(The Center Square) – Florida surpassed 11,000 total coronavirus cases Saturday, the state's health department said.
The most recent virus numbers come the day after Florida’s stay-at-home order took effect. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the order on Wednesday.
“I am issuing an executive order today directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only essential activities,” DeSantis said.
There have been 191 deaths from the virus as of Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Florida has 11,111 total cases, with 10,760 being residents and 351 being nonresidents.
Unemployment claims in the state increased by 205 percent last week, according to recently released data from the U.S. Department of Labor. There were 227,000 unemployment claims filed in the state during the week ending March 28.
Florida has faced criticism for not issuing a stay-at-home order earlier and leaving many beaches open as college students from across the country flocked to the Sunshine State for spring break.
Florida will receive $8.3 billion in direct aid from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.