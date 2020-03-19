(The Center Square) – Republican Florida U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said in a statement. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”
Diaz-Balart and U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, a freshman Democrat from Utah, revealed Wednesday they were the first members of Congress to test positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from his office, Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C, after House votes Friday instead of returning to South Florida because of his wife's pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk. On Saturday evening, Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.
On Wednesday, it was confirmed Diaz-Balart had tested positive for COVID-19. He has been working from his apartment in Washington.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 150 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.