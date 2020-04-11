(The Center Square) – Instead of being crowded with worshippers on Christianity’s most sacred day, churches across much of the world Sunday will be background scenery in live-streamed Easter services.
The vast majority of Florida’s Christian churches also will be celebrating Easter in virtual services, although, technically, they are permitted to host on-site services under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order.
DeSantis on Thursday and Friday reiterated he will not order churches closed on Easter or allow “government coercion” to close any house of worship any day, but called on religious leaders to maintain social distancing protocols.
“We have said repeatedly we want people to be spiritually together, but socially distanced,” he said. “As you keep God close, during these important religious days, make sure you continue to keep COVID-19 away.”
DeSantis amended his April 1 order, which initially appeared to allow local governments to adopt tighter restrictions, to exempt churches from local orders prohibiting gatherings.
DeSantis’ order defines "religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship" as “essential” and, therefore, preempts local restrictions on religious gatherings.
Florida is one of 12 states that exempt religious gatherings from lockdown orders. Six states have not imposed stay-at-home orders and several allow counties to adopt guidelines.
While most churches will go high-tech to deliver Easter services, some are utilizing low-tech means, such as open-air sunrise services, which Destin United Methodist Church and others are offering.
A Tampa Bay area church is among those that will have Easter service in its parking lot with congregants listening to the pastor on car radios via the use of FM transmitters.
Catholic priests have been hearing Holy Week confessions in parking lots, seated within hearing distance of congregates who drive up, roll down their windows and ask God to forgive their sins.
At least one Florida Evangelist church has announced it will conduct on-site Easter services.
The Center Arena in Orlando held in-person services Palm Sunday, where Pastor Rick Vera “healed” people by smacking them in the face with his bare palm.
The church plans to host a three-hour Easter celebration Sunday and has a two-hour "Prophetic Miracle Revival" scheduled for that evening, according to its website, which lists an elaborate set of social distancing requirements for the services.
Brandon megachurch preacher Rodney Howard-Browne, arrested by Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies April 6 after up to 500 worshippers attended Palm Sunday services in violation of the county’s prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more, will not open his The River at Tampa Bay Church.
“Our Easter Service at the River @ Tampa Bay Church will be online on all our platforms – Sunday 9.30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time just like last Sunday,” Howard-Browne tweeted Friday. “It’s going to be EPIC.”
American Pastors Network President Sam Rohrer has called on religious leaders to recognize their “social responsibility” and on government to respect religious leaders’ decisions.
“It may be that there’s a forest fire coming," he said. "The authorities say you should not be together at your church because you’ve got a fire coming. Now is that in the interest of the people not to meet at that point? The answer’s yes.”
Rohrer said government must recognize the "essential" role of churches during crises and Constitutional religious rights.
“It is in the interest of people who are in office to stop short of flat-out abridging a right," he said. "And it’s in the interest of all pastors not to flat-out oppose, but to try and work it out with those who are in authority. There’s a balance that needs to be entered into.”