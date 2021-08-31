(The Center Square) – Heading into November 2022 elections, Republicans have a commanding 78-42 advantage in the Florida House.
But Republicans only hold the registered electorate edge in half the state’s 120 House districts, securing domination in Tallahassee by winning 19-of-20 2020 “swing” district races, including in 11 districts where they were outnumbered by Democrats.
With the Florida Legislature set to begin the decennial reapportionment and districting process in September, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has introduced a system to “assess the relative performance” of party candidates since 2014 elections across Florida’s 67 counties, 120 House and 40 Senate districts.
Under the FPP Index, districts where a party exceeds 56% of the average vote are considered ‘solid’ seats. “Solid Republican” seats start at R+5 while “solid Democratic” must score D+7.
Districts where one party averages more than 52% but not more than 56% are classified as “Lean Republican” (R+1 to R+5) or “Lean Democratic” (D+3 to D+7).
Districts in which neither party averaged 52% are classified as “‘swing seats’ because of the series of narrow Republican victories statewide in recent elections,” according to the Chamber,
In rating the Legislature’s 120 House seats, the FPP Index classifies 45 seats as “solid Republican.”
The “reddest” districts are in the Panhandle: House District 3 (R+26) held by Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace; HD 5 (R+26), held by Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheeanna; HD 10 (R+24), held by Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny; HD 6 (R+21), held by Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City; and HD 4 (R+20), held by Rep, Patt Maney, R-Shalmar.
The one exception is HB 19 (R+22), which spans south-central Florida agriculture areas and is held by Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka.
Fifteen House districts are defined as “leaning Republican” with electorates that rate between R+2 and R+5. All are held by GOP lawmakers.
The Chamber’s FPP Index rates 34 House districts as “solidly Democratic” with scores above D+9.
The “bluest” districts are: HD 95 (D+37), held by Rep. Anika Omphroy, D-Lauderdale Lakes; HD 108 (D+37), held by Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami; HD 109 (D+34), held by Rep. James Bush, D-Miami; HD 46 (D+34), held by Rep. Travaris McCurdy, D-Orlando; HD 94 (D+33), held by Rep. Bobby DuBose, D-West Palm Beach; HD 61 (D+32), held by Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa; and HD 88 (D+30), held by Rep. Omari Hardy, D-Lake Worth.
Six districts are classified as “leaning Democratic.” All are held by Democrats.
The remaining 20 districts are defined “swing seats.” Democrats are the majority in 12 and the electorate is “even” in seven while the only swing district with a GOP majority – a slim R+1 rating – is HD 118, held by Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, R-Miami.
The only Democrat to win a swing district election in 2022 was Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in HD 59, which has a D+2 FPP Index rating.
There are 11 GOP lawmakers who won 2022 elections in districts where Democrats are the majority, including HD 103 (D+3), held by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miramar; HD 114 (D+3), held by Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R-Coral Gables; HD 105 (D+2), held by Rep. David Borrero, R-Bonita Springs; and HD 21 (D+2), held by Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry.
Modeled after The Cook Political Report Partisan Voter Index (PVI), the first-ever 11-page Florida Partisan Performance Index for Legislative Districts and Counties offers “a way of better understanding Florida’s political geography.”
For state legislative districts, the Chamber’s FPP Index scores are calculated by comparing district election results since 2014 to presidential results in 2016 and 2020 as well as the gubernatorial election in 2018.