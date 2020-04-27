(The Center Square) – Florida has enough money to pay its bills through June and can overcome expected shortfalls in projected revenues next year with federal funds and spending cuts, state Division of Bond Finance Director Ben Watkins said.
“Although the financial impact to the state for the cost of responding to COVID-19 is anticipated to be significant, it is expected to be manageable,” Watkins wrote in a five-page voluntary disclosure to investors, credit-rating agencies and lenders about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s finances.
The State Treasury had about $20 billion on March 31, he said.
Florida’s $93.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget, effective July 1, includes $35.2 billion in general fund revenues.
About 77 percent of those revenues are projected receipts from sales and use taxes that, with the state under a stay-at-home order and nonessential businesses shuttered, will fall short of state economists’ estimates.
“Notwithstanding the expected decrease in revenues and unanticipated expenses related to COVID-19, the state does not anticipate any difficulties with liquidity needed to fund the budget for the current fiscal year,” said Watkins, the state’s bond chief for a quarter century.
However, until state economists can assess the pandemic’s effect on Florida’s economy, no sooner than June, it is uncertain how severe the fallout will be, he said.
“The most immediate impact is the cost of responding to COVID-19,” Watkins wrote last week, noting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration means “normal budgetary controls are suspended with respect to costs for responding to COVID-19.”
The state collected $715.8 million in sales tax revenues in February, a 3.4 percent increase over February 2019, he said.
“The first opportunity to assess a full month of the economic effects of COVID-19 will come from sales tax collections due at the end of May for April 2020 sales activity,” Watkins wrote.
The Legislature set aside $300 million to combat COVID-19, boosting state reserves to $3.8 billion.
Through April 10, Watkins said, the state had spent $526.3 million, including $293.7 million from general revenues and $232.6 million from trust funds.
“No accurate estimates for future costs expected to be incurred are available due to the fluid nature of the response efforts,” he wrote, although with President Donald Trump’s federal emergency declaration, 75 percent of costs related to the emergency are eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement.
Florida will receive at least $4.6 billion in federal assistance authorized by Congress with the late-March adoption of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Watkins said, noting $4.16 billion arrived April 17.
The CARES Act also provided up to $3.7 billion for local governments and $6.7 billion for “specified programs for entities throughout the state,” he said.
The 6.2 percent increase in the state’s Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) in Medicaid funding to 67.7 percent under the CARES Act will result in an estimated $590 million reduction in state funding, Watkins said.
“The $590 million in estimated savings will flow through to the state’s unspent general revenue reserves at the end of the current fiscal year,” he wrote.
If a projected revenue shortfall exceeds 1.5 percent of previous estimates, “then the Legislature is required to eliminate the shortfall through budget adjustments, which may include budget cuts, use of reserves, revenue enhancements or use of federal assistance,” Watkins wrote.
Lawmakers would need to do so in a special legislative session called by the governor or legislative leaders.
“No such special legislative session has been called, but it is expected to be necessary,” Watkins wrote.