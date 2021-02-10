(The Center Square) — The Florida Legislative Black Caucus Tuesday unveiled a 16-bill package of “fair and just” policing and criminal justice reform measures that seek to “reimagine” law enforcement.
“When you look at the bills being rolled out right now, there’s one thing that’s very clear: No one is pushing to defund the police,” Democratic House Co-Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said of the 29-member caucus’s proposals.
The bills address Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, no-knock warrants, “police militarization” and qualified immunity; seek to establish a minimum arrest age of 10 and a state police misconduct registry; mandate body cameras be worn by all officers, set a minimum standard for police training and prohibit peremptory challenges to strike prospective jurors in criminal trials.
“For many of us, the reality is we live in two Americas, two Floridas,” said House Minority Co-leader Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale, at a Capitol news conference alongside 10 other caucus members.
“One Florida has families telling their kids to trust and look for the police when they’re in trouble,” DuBose continued. “The other Florida has communities that are fearful of law enforcement officers.”
With Democrats outnumbered in the House, 72-48, and 24-16 in the Senate — and the Legislature’s GOP leadership fast-tracking an ‘anti-mob’ bill cracking down on protests — it would appear the package is DOA.
Not so, said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Orlando, noting many of the bills include input from House Republicans and law enforcement agencies.
“We were able to take a collaborative approach and make sure all voices and input are included,” she said, launching a #HearTheBills campaign. “So yes, I am optimistic some of this legislation will move and once it moves, we’ll define that as a success.”
One measure, which Republican leaders are certain to oppose, nevertheless has been assigned to three panels and awaits hearings. Whether it gets one, never mind the three necessary to make it to a floor vote, is uncertain.
House Bill 6035, filed by Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, would end “stand your ground” defenses by deleting a provision “allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.”
“To this day, the murder of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman haunts the African American community,” Hinson said. “We have seen throughout history various laws and legal principles enacted to preserve the status quo of white supremacy. ‘Stand your ground’ is no different. It’s a long past time for Florida to go in a new direction.”
HB 6035 was filed Jan. 19. The other proposals in the Florida Legislative Black Caucus’s package were introduced between Feb. 3-9 and have not been assigned committees. They include:
- HB 6057, filed by Rep. Omari Hardy, D-Lake Worth, would reform the state’s law enforcement officers’ ‘Bill of Rights’ to remove “loopholes and technicalities.”
- HB 479, filed by Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee, would provide compensation to victims of excessive force by law enforcement and expand the definition of “crime” to include police victims in the Florida Crimes Compensation Act.
- HB 521/SB 868, filed by Rep. Christopher Benjamin, D-Miami Gardens, and Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, would prohibit no-knock search warrants for investigations into misdemeanor offenses.
- HB 569/SB 452, filed by Rep. Kevin Chambliss, D-Homestead, and Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, would require body cameras and dashboard cameras for all officers and vehicles and require agencies retain all data captured on cameras.
- HB 647/SB 942, filed by Rep. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, and Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, address chokeholds, excessive use of force and create a “duty to intervene” policy.
- HB 187/SB 878, filed by Reps ‘Tray’ McCurdy, D-Orlando, and Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, and Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Ft. Lauderdale, would prohibit police use of military-grade equipment and weapons, including tear gas.
- HB 277/SB 480, filed by Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, and Bracy would require FDLE establish a statewide registry tracking law enforcement officers’ instances of discriminatory profiling, use-of-force and more on a publicly-accessible website. Rep. Anika Omphroy, D-Sunrise, has filed a similar bill, HB 577. Powell is expected to file a Senate companion.
- HB 513/SB 458, filed by McCurdy and Bracy, would require juries to consider if a criminally charged officer attempted to de-escalate before resorting to force and require the court to determine if use of force was necessary.
- HB 261/SB 670, filed by Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, and Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, would end qualified immunity for government employees.
- HB 299, filed by Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens, would provide uniform law enforcement standards and require agencies maintain accreditation and establish a review process.
- HB 303, filed by Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Ft. Lauderdale, would prohibit the arrest of a minor younger than 10-years-old. There is no law establishing a minimum age for arrest in Florida now.
- HB 2625, filed by Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, would provide $200,000 for the Town of Davie-Body Camera Program.
- HB 739/SB 442, filed by Rep. Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee, and Bracy, would increase juror compensation and prohibit peremptory challenges to strike prospective jurors in criminal trials.