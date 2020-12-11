(The Center Square) – After soundly rejecting a proposed amendment requiring ballot measures be adopted twice to be encoded into the Florida Constitution last month, voters may be asked again to make it more difficult for citizen-led initiatives to be successful.
Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, has filed a joint resolution that asks voters to approve an amendment requiring proposed amendments be adopted by a 66.67% majority instead of the 60% margin that's been required since 2006.
Roth’s House Joint Resolution 61 is similar to his 2018 proposal, which was withdrawn before its first committee hearing, and indicates Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature will continue its attempt to make the state’s constitution more difficult to change during the 2021 legislative session that begins March 3.
Florida lawmakers have imposed myriad requirements on citizen-led petitions over the past two legislative sessions.
In the waning hours of 2019’s session, Rep. Jamie Grant, R-Tampa, sponsored a “midnight amendment” to an unrelated bill, House Bill 5, requiring every sponsoring organization have its own serialized petitions and a permanent Florida address while prohibiting paid signature gathering.
During the 2020 session, lawmakers adopted Senate Bill 1794, sponsored by Grant and Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast. In its final hearing before adoption, 61 people testified against SB 1794 compared with two people in support.
SB 1794 raised thresholds for judicial review from 10% of voters in one-third (nine) of the state’s 27 congressional districts to 25% in at least half (14); required sponsors pay “actual cost” of validating signatures, up to $1.05 each; reduced time petition signatures are valid from two years to Feb. 1 of even-numbered years; required sponsors garner 8% of voters in two-thirds of congressional districts (18) rather than at least half (14) to qualify for ballot; and required voters see only “negative” projected fiscal impacts of adoption.
Adopted in partisan votes, Democrats labeled SB 1794 as “Ballots For Billionaires” because it dramatically increased costs for citizen-initiative campaigns to an estimated $25 million.
The bills are a GOP backlash to voters approving 2014’s Amendment 1, which required 33% of a real estate transfer tax go to Forever Florida’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund; 2016’s Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana; 2018’s Amendment 4, which restored voting rights for felons after completing sentences and paying fines; and 2020’s Amendment 2, which raises the state’s minimum wage from $8.46 an hour to $10 an hour in September 2021, with $1 increases annually until it is $15 an hour in 2026.
When Roth introduced his 2018 bill raising the adoption threshold to two-thirds, a bevy of amendments were being proposed by the Constitutional Revision Committee. Ultimately, 11 of 12 amendments were approved by voters. Only four – bans on greyhound racing, oil drilling, workplace vaping and restrictions on gaming – would have garnered enough votes to win.
In 2018, Roth said raising the bar to 66.67% will “protect our Florida Constitution and … the industries that create jobs … from outside interests that seek to use our constitutional amendment process to further their agenda, not ours.”
As with his 2018 bill, Roth’s HJR 61 likely will be supported by Associated Industries of Florida and Americans for Prosperity, among others, and opposed by Florida AFL-CIO, 1000 Friends of Florida and the League of Women Voters, among others.
HJR 61 varies from its 2018 iteration in that it includes an exception from the 66.67% adoption threshold for proposals seeking to repeal previously adopted amendments, which only would require a 60% majority to be approved.