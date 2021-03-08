In this Tuesday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fist bumps with legislators as he enters the House of Representatives prior to his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Democrats hope to make deeper strides in changing their fortunes in a state that has become friendlier place for Republicans. The state's only Democrat in statewide office, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is contemplating a challenge to Republican Gov. DeSantis.