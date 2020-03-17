(The Center Square) – In an effort to keep large crowds of people from congregating in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced several steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, bars and nightclubs must suspend operations for 30 days.
"You've seen a lot of things about people congregating in Florida in some of these things," DeSantis said at a Tuesday news conference before issuing an executive order. "We view that as something that could be problematic for spreading the virus."
DeSantis also said restaurants must operate at 50 percent capacity, with seating staggered to ensure people are seated at least 6 feet apart.
"We are going to encourage people to utilize take-out and delivery services," DeSantis said. "We're also going to be requiring that restaurants screen all employees and prohibit entry for employees that may have a positive response to any of the trigger questions in terms of health.
DeSantis also is recommending Florida colleges and universities utilize remote learning for the rest of the semester.
"The goal of that is that the students not stay congregated on campus but actually return home," DeSantis said. "We think that'll be safer for everybody, and we think the universities are equipped to be able to handle remote learning. ... I think you can expect an announcement along those lines very soon."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health has reported 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, along with six deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 91 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.