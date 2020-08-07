(The Center Square) – Florida’s annual back-to-school tax holiday kicked off Friday as some school districts struggle to finalize reopening plans amid lawsuits and uncertainty.
Many of the state’s 2.7 million K-12 students don’t know when – or how – they will begin the school year. An increasing number of school boards, including Hillsborough County Public Schools on Thursday, have announced they will offer online only instruction until the state’s COVID-19 outbreak subsides.
Florida’s schools were shuttered in mid-March, with many scheduled to reopen Monday. Some will, but most won’t.
Nevertheless, the Florida Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) projects state residents will save up to $41.8 million in taxes on school supplies this weekend, ranging from clothing to the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers.
Computers will be a hotter item this year than normal. According to a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey of 7,481 consumers nationwide, 63 percent expect to buy a computer for their students this year.
NRF said survey respondents expect to spend $274.44 on average for each student, a $71 increase from last year.
That’s good news, National Federation of Independent Business Florida Executive Director Bill Herrle said.
“It’s very important for small business owners this year,” he said. “Traffic has been light.”
Several lawsuits, notably one filed by the Florida Education Association (FEA), are challenging Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s order to open schools and offer the “full panoply” of brick-and-mortar services.
FEA, the state’s largest teachers union, has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran and others, alleging the order violates the state constitution, which guarantees Floridians a “safe” and “secure” public education.
FEA filed a motion for a temporary injunction seeking to prevent schools from reopening, but the case was moved Thursday from Miami to Tallahassee.
As of Friday evening, the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Leon County had not announced who will hear the case, diminishing the likelihood of an injunction before Monday.
DeSantis, meanwhile, is not only lobbying for full reopening and parental choice – students are not required to attend in-person classes with continued distance learning among options – but also for high school sports to begin.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Board of Directors reversed plans to begin fall sports as scheduled after the Miami-Dade County public school district, the nation’s fourth-largest, threatened to leave the association if it did not delay.
The FHSAA board will discuss fall sports when it meets Aug. 14. Its Athletic Directors Advisory Committee (ADAC) has recommended football season begin with Nov. 30 practices and Dec. 14 games.
At a roundtable discussion in Jacksonville on Thursday that included Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward, DeSantis said cancelling fall sports would be a mistake.
A standout high school and U.S. Naval Academy baseball player, DeSantis said sports helped him develop time-management skills and understand the importance of his studies.
“If I didn’t have (sports), that would have been a big void,” DeSantis said. “I think it made me a better student. It absolutely made me better able to work hard.”
Ward, who starred in football and basketball for FSU and went on to play in the NBA, is the boys basketball coach at FSU’s Developmental Research School, where he’s continued coaching during the pandemic.
“One of the things I noticed over the course of the summer was our kids were still working out, they were still playing in tournaments and those things were still going on,” Ward said. “I am a big advocate for if that is still happening, why can’t it happen all in one place where they are being supervised and have structure underneath the coach’s watch?”