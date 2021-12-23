(The Center Square) – Several companies, schools and employers have received nearly $11 million in grants to help further career and apprenticeship programs in Florida.
Including these awards, more than $30 million has been invested since 2019 to expand registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in the state, according to the state education department. The funding will help Floridians obtain high-value skills and nationally recognized credentials in growing industries throughout the state.
“By investing in career training and apprenticeship programs, Florida is expanding opportunities in a way that will strengthen key sectors of the economy,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “Through this program, we are offering alternatives to the traditional (and expensive) brick and ivy education experience and helping Floridians obtain good jobs without going into debt. I am proud that we have been able to award these grants for three years, as we continue to invest in creating opportunities for Floridians.”
The round of funding comes after a new poll conducted by the Center for Excellence in Polling, a project of the Foundation for Government Accountability, found that the majority of Floridians want expanded work-study programs or on-the-job training and opportunities.
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said the state has “doubled-down on our workforce education initiatives,” as evidenced by the grant programs. He added that apprenticeships “are time-tested training models equipping trainees with the confidence and skills to thrive in high-demand careers,” which “prepare students for more than an entry-level job. Upon completion, students are prepared for lifelong learning and family sustaining careers.”
CareerSource Florida and the Department of Education have expanded the state’s apprenticeship program, Corcoran says. There are currently 300 programs with 1,875 apprentices reaching completion. Once Floridians complete their programs and receive their certificates, they’re expected to earn an average salary of $52,500, he said.
The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant includes $9.8 million in funding to a range of recipients including several companies, school districts, colleges and skills training organizations.
The federally funded Apprenticeship State Expansion Grant includes two mini grants designed to support apprenticeship growth and expansion. One, which focuses on reaching underrepresented populations, allocates a total of $236,000 to 12 entities. Recipients include entities offering apprenticeships in utilities training, automation and maintenance, nursery and landscaping, marine industries and others.
Another, which focuses on removing barriers some apprentices may face, allocates a total of $358,217 to 12 entities. Recipients include entities that provide childcare education, carpentry apprenticeships, plumbing and other technical education initiatives, among others.