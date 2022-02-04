(The Center Square) – As cold weather hits southern states, Florida is again bracing for freezing temperatures after experiencing the same last weekend.
Meteorologists say the coldest weather to hit the Sunshine State in several years will again drop into the 30s in most parts of the state and into the 20s in parts of North Florida.
Widespread frost or a hard freeze is expected in most regions Saturday night after the state already experienced a hard freeze last weekend.
To help the state’s agricultural businesses, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity activated its Business Damage Assessment Survey and is encouraging businesses to submit information about damages or losses that occurred over the last weekend in January due to the hard freeze.
Winter freezes have the potential to cause serious damage to farms across Central Florida. Farmers have been prepared, spraying water on their crops ahead of freezing temperatures to help protect them from the cold. While this mitigates damage, it doesn’t always protect entire crops, and not when multiple hard freezes occur.
The DEO’s survey page also provides information about federal disaster assistance programs that businesses may be eligible to apply for or receive.
“The agriculture business in Florida is an integral part of the state’s economy, and we are going to do everything we can to help the farmers who were impacted by freezing temperatures this past weekend,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I am urging impacted businesses to complete the business damage assessment survey so we can help our farmers get back on their feet.”
“This invaluable data will help the state evaluate the extent of the damage and provide businesses with additional resources as needed,” DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said.
Because of winter weather conditions, DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-27 declaring a state of emergency in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties. All businesses impacted in these counties are encouraged to complete the survey.
Results from the survey will be shared with a range of federal, state and local agencies to assess damages and implement appropriate relief. Businesses can also call 850-815-4925 or email ESF-18@em.myflorida.com for additional assistance.
In addition to helping businesses, local agencies have also announced that cold weather shelters would be open over the weekend for people in need of shelter.
The city of Orlando tweeted, “It's going to be very cold this weekend. If you or someone you know needs safe shelter our local partners @cfl_homeless @salarmyorlando Orlando Union Rescue Mission + @CovHouseFL are here to help. Homeless outreach teams are working to inform those in need of shelter options too.”
Cold weather is a serious threat, Florida’s Division of Emergency Management warns. “During the harsh winter of 1989-1990, 26 Floridians died of hypothermia,” it says. “Because of normally mild temperatures, Florida homes often lack adequate heating and insulation and the Florida outdoor lifestyle leads to danger for those not prepared.”
It’s reminding Floridians of the 5 P’s of Cold Weather Safety: protect people, pets, plants, pipes and practice fire safety.