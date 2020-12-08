(The Center Square) – Former Florida Department of Health data manager Rebekah Jones, an outspoken critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 response, claims her home was raided by state police to intimidate her and uncover an anonymous source who has been communicating with her.
“This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly,” Jones told Chris Cuomo on CNN on Monday night after the raid earlier in the day. “This is what happens to people who speak truth to power. This is DeSantis’ Florida.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said investigators found an IP address tied to Jones’ Tallahassee home while investigating a breach of the state’s emergency communication system and served a warrant to seize evidence.
The FDLE said in a statement a hacker sent 1,750 state Emergency Response Team (ERT) members text messages Nov. 10 through the Division of Emergency Management’s closed communications system.
The message urged ERT members to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”
According to a Dec. 3 affidavit signed by FDLE investigator Noel Pratt, officers traced the source of the Nov. 10 breach to Jones through her internet service.
FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said agents served a warrant at the “residence where Ms. Jones lives after determining the home was the location the unauthorized message was sent from.”
Jones, once a geographic information system manager for the Florida Department of Health's (FDOH) Division of Disease Control and Health Protection, fostered controversy in May by claiming in a mass email to FDOH COVID-19 dashboard subscribers the state was manipulating data.
Jones subsequently was fired for unauthorized public comments. She filed a whistleblower complaint in July against the state and operates a website, The COVID Monitor, that tracks the disease in Florida and nationwide.
The FDLE said when agents arrived at Jones’ home, “Ms. Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung up on an agent. After several attempts and verbal notifications that law enforcement officers were there to serve a legal search warrant, Ms. Jones eventually came to the door and allowed agents to enter.”
In a video Jones posted to her Twitter account, police point guns and order her husband to appear.
“They just pointed a gun at my children,” Jones said as video cuts off. She later tweeted: “They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids. They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country. They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach. This was DeSantis. He sent the gestapo.”
Jones told CNN’s Cuomo on Monday the state didn’t raid her home because it was the source of the hack but to learn who has been communicating with her.
“The most damning stuff they’re going to get from that equipment is the information about employees from the state who have talked to me over the last six months,” Jones said.
Jones has established a GoFundMe account to raise money for her defense.
“Looks like I need a new computer and a hell of a good lawyer,” she tweeted.
By Monday evening, however, she’d secured an attorney, Larry Walters.
“We are concerned this is retaliation for pursuing a discrimination claim against the state and criticizing the governor’s COVID-19 response,” Walters said. “We will thoroughly investigate these issues and take all necessary action to protect our client’s rights.”
Jones later tweeted she’d have “a new computer tomorrow” and would be back working on her website.
“If DeSantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he’s about to learn just how wrong he was,” she wrote.