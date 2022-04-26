(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday filed an emergency rule with the Department of State adding eight deadly synthetic opioids to the Schedule I class of controlled substances in Florida.
The emergency rule makes it a felony for an individual to possess, sell, manufacture or deliver any of the drugs.
The drugs are categorized as nitazenes, which “have no medical use,” Moody said, and can cause adverse health effects, including overdose deaths. They’ve been linked to at least 15 deaths in Florida since 2020, she said.
“I am taking immediate action to outlaw these eight deadly synthetic opioids in Florida, to prevent future deaths,” Moody said. “Not only are we seeing an increase in the number of nitazene cases identified in Florida, but we also suspect these substances are being mixed with more common street drugs and sold to unsuspecting users. Some nitazenes are many times more lethal than fentanyl and we must make sure they do not become more prevalent in our state, or I am afraid we will see overdose deaths skyrocket.”
The American Addiction Foundation describes nitazenes as “a deadly newcomer in the current drug epidemic.” On the street, they’re known as nitazine, short for Protonitazene, or Isonitazene, the AAF says. The drugs have been found in drug users’ syringes nationwide. However, they appear in many forms, including powder, liquid and counterfeit prescription pills.
Nitazene is up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl, the AAF says. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than other opioids and 80-100 times more powerful than morphine.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement through the Florida Fusion Center identified abuse of the drugs, the AG’s office said. Forensic labs first began identifying cases of nitazenes in 2020. Since then, 268 cases have been identified, although Moody expects this number to be higher in reality with not all cases having been identified.
The number of nitazene cases in Florida increased from 171 in 2021 from 13 in 2020. As of March 18, 84 cases were identified this year, Moody’s office said.
The eight synthetic opioids added to Schedule 1 include:
- N-pyrrolidino etonitazene—10 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Etodesnitazene—up to 10 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Isotonitazene—5 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Protonitazene—2 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Metonitazene—Equipotent to fentanyl;
- Butonitazene—20 times less potent than fentanyl;
- Metodesnitazene—100 times less potent than fentanyl; and
- Flunitazene—100 times less potent than fentanyl.
The eight identified “are currently unregulated psychoactive substances being sold and abused in Florida and throughout the United States commonly available online over the dark web,” and throughout Florida’s illicit drug market, Moody said in the emergency rule filed with the Secretary of State’s office. These, and other factors, necessitate the urgency to issue the emergency rule, she said.
The rule acts as law until the legislature codifies nitazenes permanently as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Florida. Moody said her office will be working with the legislature to do so for the 2023 legislative session.
Drugs are classified into five categories or schedules depending upon their acceptable medical use and abuse or dependency potential, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency explains. Schedule I drugs have a high potential for abuse and potential to create severe psychological and/or physical dependence. They include heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana (cannabis), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote.