(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County.
Two suspects who allegedly ordered and distributed large quantities of the illicit opioid to other dealers in Clay and Duval counties were arrested .
As part of the operation, law enforcement officials seized 8.3 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to kill more than 4 million people, including the combined populations of 18 Florida counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lake, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Union and Volusia.
They also seized 1.36 kilograms of cocaine, 2.38 kilograms of methamphetamine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.
"Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record pace, and these drug traffickers compiled enough of this deadly synthetic opioid to kill everyone within 18 counties of their criminal operation,” Moody said. “Thankfully, working with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to take these deadly drugs off the streets before they could kill Floridians.”
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook warned Floridians, saying, “If you are dealing drugs or involved in the drug trade in any way, shape, or form in Clay County, we are coming for you. I promise you, every member of the Clay County Sheriff's Office will continue working hard every day to keep drugs off of Clay County streets."
They announced the results of an operation conducted in July with the U.S. Postal Service and Florida Highway Patrol. Law enforcement officials had been investigating a drug trafficking operation in Florida involving dealers in California and the U.S. Postal Service.
The two Floridians who were arrested, according to the AG’s office, Alvin “AJ” Mercado and Jason Setzer, paid a California supplier to ship them blue and purple fentanyl bricks through the mail. Mercado allegedly coordinated the orders and shipments and brought the packages to Setzer’s home, according to the AG’s office. Setzer then allegedly put the orders together for distribution and they provided them to dealers in the area, including in Duval County.
Setzer was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl in excess of 2,000 grams and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Setzer faces up to 140 years in prison. He’s currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a total bond of $17 million.
Mercado was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl in excess of 2,000 grams. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison. He’s being held on a $10 million bond.
The announcement came after Moody and 17 state attorneys general have called on the president to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction and after CBP agents in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 confiscated enough fentanyl at southern border to kill nearly 5 billion people.
Two milligrams, the weight of a mosquito, is lethal. A teaspoon holds about 5,000 milligrams, enough to kill 2,500 people. One pound of fentanyl, or 453,592 milligrams, could kill 226,796 people.
Fentanyl is the leading cause of death of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 45. In 2020, 77% of all teen overdose deaths involved fentanyl, according to a study published by JAMA.