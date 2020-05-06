(The Center Square) – Florida again will be a hotly contested swing state in November with its 29 Electoral College votes up for grabs in the presidential race and the usual razor-thin margins expected in congressional and state Legislature contests.
First things first, however: resolving court battles that could reshape the voting landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic for 38 state primaries, including Florida’s Aug. 18 congressional and state slate, and, perhaps, for the Nov. 3 general election.
A nationwide wave of litigation, primarily from progressive groups, is challenging state election laws they claim are politically contrived, unconstitutional barriers to providing alternatives to in-person voting.
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee on Monday alleges four provisions in Florida statutes restrict voting options even as local and state elections officials cite increasing demand for mail-in ballots and acknowledge anticipated difficulties in finding Election Day volunteers may force them to consolidate the number of polling sites in some areas.
Priorities USA, Alianza for Progress and the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans are among plaintiffs in Nielsen et al v. DeSantis et al, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Elections Canvassing Commission and the state’s 67 county supervisors of elections named as defendants.
“No Floridian should ever be forced to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said. “Our country faces a once-in-a-lifetime health crisis. Local and state leaders need to make sure that every Florida voter has full, equal and safe access to the ballot box in November.”
Priorities USA also is a plaintiff in a similar federal lawsuit filed April 22 that challenged Pennsylvania’s voting laws and was party to a failed legal challenge to a Florida law that required candidates from the sitting governor’s party be listed on ballots first.
The lawsuit claims Florida election laws violate the First Amendment, Fifth Amendment equal-protection and due-process clauses, and the 24th Amendment’s prohibition of poll taxes.
The filing challenges the constitutionality of the state’s 7 p.m. Election Day receipt deadline for mailed ballots, arguing ballots postmarked by Election Day should be counted.
“While the Election Day receipt deadline is constitutionally problematic in its own right, under the current circumstances — where a global pandemic will lead to a significant increase in mail voting while at the same time severely burdening an already compromised (U.S. Postal Service) and thinly stretched local elections staff – it cannot survive judicial scrutiny,” the suit claims.
Plaintiffs said forcing voters to pay postage to mail ballots is a poll tax and argue state law restricting people from helping voters submit mail-in ballots is a violation of the First Amendment’s “unreasonable restrictions on speech and the right of association” provisions.
The COVID-19 emergency has sparked discussion in state legislatures into expanding mail-in, early, absentee and electronic voting opportunities; extending qualifying deadlines for candidates and petitions; and relocating polling sites.
There is little chance, however, any temporary measures adopted for primaries will be extended by Republican-controlled legislatures for November’s general election.
Florida staged its presidential primary March 17, but 16 states have rescheduled them. New York canceled it altogether – a decision being challenged in court.
At least a dozen states have reset congressional and state primaries, with 38 remaining, beginning with Nebraska on May 12 and ending with five in September, according to Congressional Quarterly/Fiscal Note.
On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden won the Kansas Democratic presidential primary exclusively conducted by mail. Turnout was nearly triple that of 2016’s Kansas Democratic primary.
Presidential and state primaries also will be conducted exclusively by mail in Alaska and Ohio.