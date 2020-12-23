(The Center Square) – Businesses in bankruptcy proceedings should be precluded from receiving federal pandemic assistance, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta determined in a ruling involving a Florida medical practice that could have significant implications for small businesses nationwide.
In a 44-page opinion, the appellate panel said Gateway Radiology Consultants was not entitled to receive a $527,710 Paycheck Protection Protection (PPP) loan last spring to pay 50 full-time employees because it has been in bankruptcy status since May 2019.
Tuesday's ruling, at the behest of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), overturned a July decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Williamson, who found the SBA was “arbitrary and capricious” in exceeding its authority by disqualifying businesses in bankruptcy proceedings from the PPP.
“The SBA did not exceed its authority in adopting the non-bankruptcy rule for PPP eligibility,” said the opinion, penned by Chief Judge Ed Carnes and joined by Judges Robin Rosenbaum and R. Lanier Anderson III, noting Congress delegated to the SBA the question of whether businesses in bankruptcy proceedings are eligible for the loans.
Therefore, the opinion continued, the SBA’s rule regarding the eligibility of businesses in bankruptcy “does not violate the CARES Act, is based on a reasonable interpretation of the Act, and the SBA did not act arbitrarily and capriciously in adopting the rule.”
Adopted as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the PPP provided one-time loans to cover up to eight weeks of payroll and other expenses for businesses, up to a maximum of $10 million.
The loans, guaranteed by the SBA but issued by banks and other lenders, are forgiven and paid off by the federal government if business owners comply with the PPP’s rules.
According to the SBA, $523 billion in PPP loans were issued to 5.2 million borrowers nationwide before it expired in August. The $900 billion congressional stimulus package passed Monday includes $284 billion to revive the program.
Gateway filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019. According to its filings, it had about $22 million in assets, $10.6 million in secured creditors debt and about $4 million in unsecured debt.
Gateway received a $527,710 loan in April through USF Federal Credit Union to pays its 50 workers who were being paid half-wages.
According to the SBA and the credit union, the company never said it was in bankruptcy proceedings in its loan application and may have dodged scrutiny if it didn’t need approval from a bankruptcy court to add debt.
Williamson dismissed the suit by SBA and USF Federal Credit Union challenging the legality of the loan July 1, noting the objections are counter to the purpose of the CARES Act and the PPP, which is “to provide immediate emergency relief to small businesses so that they could retain and pay American workers.
“Because of the SBA’s rule, however, small businesses that need the relief the most – small businesses in Chapter 11 bankruptcy – have been denied access to funding to make payroll,” Williamson continued. “For instance, Gateway Radiology’s employees – who are first responders in the COVID-19 crisis – are working full-time for half-pay.”
Williamson, however, also asked the 11th Circuit to review the case, noting the SBA’s rule excluding businesses in bankruptcy proceedings has “spawned litigation around the country,” with at least more than 30 such lawsuits that he is aware.
“The appeal in this case will determine whether Chapter 11 debtors like Gateway Radiology should be entitled to the emergency relief Congress provided so that they can retain and pay their workers,” Williamson wrote.