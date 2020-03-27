(The Center Square) – Florida attorneys argue Amendment 4 proponents conceded during a preliminary Supreme Court review months before the measure was approved that “completion of sentence” meant felons must pay outstanding court costs, fees and restitution to be eligible to vote.
That acknowledged understanding, documented in Supreme Court transcripts, is among the state’s chief arguments in legally defending the Legislature’s 2019 Senate Bill 7066 in federal lawsuits challenging it on behalf of 17 felons filed before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee.
Lawmakers passed SB 7066 as “enabling legislation” after more than 71 percent of Florida voters in November 2018 approved Amendment 4, restoring voting rights for up to 1.4 million felons in the state. Those convicted of murder and sexual assault remain ineligible.
Last month, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta unanimously upheld Hinkle’s October ruling that SB 7066 is unconstitutional because it denies the right to vote to felons “genuinely unable” to pay financial obligations.
The federal appeals panel also refused to lift Hinkle’s injunction against preventing the 17 plaintiffs from registering and voting, and it since has denied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and Secretary of State Laurel Lee’s requests for a full-court review.
During the October hearing, Hinkle observed the state acknowledges it understood the proposed amendment’s requirements before it was law, but failed to establish a cohesive capacity to track felons’ outstanding obligations and voting eligibility status.
Instead, he said, the state fostered “an administrative nightmare” in determining who is “genuinely unable” to pay court-ordered obligations and who is not.
Hinkle said in October the state must develop an administrative process to track felons’ voting status and recommended it do so before the lawsuit goes to trial.
On Thursday, Hinkle rejected the state’s motion for a summary judgment, moved the case to an April 27 trial and rebuked state attorneys for failing to present an administrative process 16 months after Amendment 4 was adopted and five months after he called on it to do so.
“The state currently believes it would be irresponsible to lay out a process only to have it be changed by a court order a week, a month, two months from now, with the November election coming up,” said Mohammad Jazil, an attorney representing DeSantis and Lee.
Hinkle stopped Jazil.
“If you don’t have a position in place by the time of trial, and I decide that it is a constitutional right – and if you read the 11th Circuit decision you probably don’t want to bet against that – the answer’s not going to be, ‘Oh, start working on this,’ ” he said. “If the state is not going to fix it, I will.
“If the state wants to fix it, the state needs to get going. I’ll be asking again at trial, ‘Where are you?’ And if the answer is, ‘We’re just waiting,’ you might want to change tack.”
Hinkle’s October injunction applies only to the case’s 17 plaintiffs, but he told state attorneys Thursday he intends to grant class certification in the lawsuit.
SB 7066 required felons pay all fines, fees and restitution before being eligible to vote, prompting the federal lawsuit before Hinkle that was filed and financed on behalf of 17 felons by the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Brennan Center for Justice, among others.
The April 27 trial may be conducted remotely, with Hinkle’s court working with state and plaintiff attorneys to choose a video conferencing platform for the proceeding.