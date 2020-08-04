(The Center Square) – The 10,100-acre, $1.6 billion Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir project would begin as planned under a bill adopted by the U.S. House.
The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020 passed the House in a voice vote last week after it was approved unanimously July 15 by the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure.
WRDA moves onto the Senate, which has adjourned for its August recess while in a stalemate with the House over another COVID-19 stimulus package.
The bill gives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authority to begin planned water development projects, including the EEA, which is among a suite of a Everglades projects approved by state lawmakers in 2017 and is the keystone improvement in the 40-year, $8 billion Everglades restoration plan approved by Congress in 2000.
The 240,000-acre-feet EEA will help reduce discharges to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries that spawn blue-green algae blooms.
In May, the Corps classified EEA as a “new start” project, which would have delayed construction until 2021 and drew bipartisan criticism from congressional, state and local leaders who are impatient to get the project started.
Work on the reservoir’s 6,500-acre storm water treatment area (STA) was initiated by the South Florida Water Management District in April.
In the WRDA adopted last week, however, “we make it very clear to the Corps that they must begin construction of the reservoir at its earliest opportunity, and they are not to wait for a ‘new start’ designation, because my constituents need solutions now – not 10 years from now,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Miami.
Mucarsel-Powell said the EEA project is needed to expedite Everglades restoration and increase “transparency about water flow” into Florida Bay, “which supports south Florida’s economy and jobs in eco-tourism.”
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Stuart, said getting the EEA project started is pivotal in reducing toxic discharges, including blue-green algae, from Lake Okeechobee.
“For decades, Florida’s coastal communities have been on the receiving end of toxic discharges, including recently, discharges that have tested more than 60 times more toxic than the Environmental Protection Agency considers safe for human contact,” Mast said. “These discharges put public health at risk, damage the economy and destroy the environment. We have worked tirelessly to fight these discharges, and passing this legislation is a critical step in the right direction.”
Mast, U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Naples, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were among Florida officials who accused the Corps of violating Congress’ will in attempting to delay the EEA project, especially when there was so much momentum in getting the long-planned project started this year.
For only the second time in 20 years, the federal government agreed this year to ante up its full, annual $200 million commitment to Everglades restoration.
President Donald Trump announced in December he would boost his Everglades funding request by more than $130 million from the $63 million he first sought.
The boost in federal funding dovetails with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ four-year, $2.5 billion state-funded Everglades restoration plan. The first two years have been approved by lawmakers, including more than $625 million in this year’s spending plan.
DeSantis wants to ramp up spending to accelerate the EAA reservoir project approved in the federal America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 to be completed in seven years rather than 10.
DeSantis requested $625 million for the first year of his plan, including $322 million for restoration projects, in his fiscal year 2020 budget request.
State lawmakers approved $682 million last year and $625 million in the fiscal year 2021 budget, including $322 million for restoration projects.