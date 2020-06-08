(The Center Square) – Florida’s spaceport special districts and the state’s $20 billion aerospace industry would be among primary beneficiaries of a proposed federal bill to extend tax credits and other incentives for American private investment in space commerce.
The American Space Commerce Act of 2020, introduced by Florida U.S. Reps. Bill Posey, R-Rockledge, and Charlie Christ, D-St. Petersburg, encourages U.S. space firms to launch from American soil and is “critical to both the state of Florida and our nation.”
The bill, filed May 8, has been forwarded to the House Ways and Means Committee.
Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bill’s Senate companion last week. Co-sponsors include Florida's other U.S. senator, Rick Scott, fellow Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.
When Posey introduced the bill, he said the measure was necessary after the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s report to Congress on China’s Space and Counterspace Activities.
The report said, “China is taking steps to establish a commanding position in the commercial launch and satellite sectors relying in part on aggressive state-backed financing that foreign market-driven companies cannot match” and “has already succeeded in undercutting some U.S. and other foreign launch and satellite providers, threatening to hollow out these countries’ space industrial bases.”
“Our domestic space launch industry is in our national security interest and America is up against unfair trade practices from nations like China and Russia that heavily subsidize space launches,” Posey said. “Our bill provides a powerful incentive for our space firms to keep investing to support America’s growing commercial space sector, further advancing our leadership in space and securing the ultimate military high ground for years to come."
The bill has garnered the support of the Aerospace Industry Association, Blue Origin, Boeing, SpaceX and ULA, which are among the 17,144 aerospace-related companies that employ more than 130,000 in Florida and contributed $20 billion in revenues to the state’s economy in 2018.
Florida has a long history in the commercial aerospace industry after serving as the proving grounds for the nation’s missile programs, beginning with America’s first launch of Bumper 8 in 1950 and the first manned missions into space in 1961.
Five of the nation’s 14 commercial space launchpads are in Florida and managed by Space Florida, a public-private state agency created by the Legislature in 2006.
Space Florida operates five spaceport special districts, including the Cape Canaveral Spaceport (CCS), where, on May 30, for the first time in history, NASA astronauts launched into orbit aboard a privately built commercial space ship – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule mounted on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, largely designed and built Florida. It was the first launch from American soil since 2011.
“I am proud that Florida’s Space Coast continues to be America’s gateway to the stars,” Rubio said last week when he introduced the Senate companion bill.
While CCS receives a great deal of attention, Cecil Spaceport near Jacksonville is the East Coast’s only federally licensed commercial “horizontal” launch spaceport and plans to accommodate launches by year’s end for defense and communications contractors.
Florida already offers an array of tax incentives for aerospace development companies, including the Spaceflight Contractor’s Tax Refunds Act of 2008, which added spaceflight businesses to the state’s Qualified Defense Contractor Tax Refund (QDC) program, granted to companies that pay at least 115 percent of the state’s average wage.
Among other incentives, aerospace businesses are exempt from the state’s business rental tax and receive a tax credit for electricity use.